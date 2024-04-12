ADVERTISEMENT

Here are the big stories from Tamil Nadu today

April 12, 2024 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST

Welcome to the Tamil Nadu Today newsletter, your guide from The Hindu on the major news stories to follow today. Curated and written by Lalitha Ranjani

The Hindu Bureau

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is addressing at a election campaign meeting held in Tirunelveli on April 12, 2024 | Photo Credit: A. Shaikhmohideen

1. Rahul Gandhi in T.N.

Addressing his first election rally in Tamil Nadu at Tirunelveli, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said if the INDIA bloc is voted to power at the Centre, “drastic action” will be taken to provide employment opportunities to the young people.

2. ‘Savukku Shankar’s video against Lyca has been blocked’

YouTube LLC informed the Madras High Court of having blocked a video uploaded by Savukku Media Private Limited on its YouTube channel on March 4 accusing popular movie production house Lyca Productions Private Limited of having used money generated from smuggling of drugs.

3. Elusive leopard sneaks into Ariyalur

The elusive leopard, which was roaming in and around Mayiladuthurai since April 2, was spotted at Sendurai in Ariyalur district.

Confirming the movement of the leopard, Collector J. Annie Mary Swarna has asked the people of Sendurai and its neighbouring villages to exercise caution while moving out. Considering the safety of children, schools in Sendurai region declared holiday.

