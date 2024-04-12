GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Here are the big stories from Tamil Nadu today

Welcome to the Tamil Nadu Today newsletter, your guide from The Hindu on the major news stories to follow today. Curated and written by Lalitha Ranjani

April 12, 2024 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is addressing at a election campaign meeting held in Tirunelveli on April 12, 2024

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is addressing at a election campaign meeting held in Tirunelveli on April 12, 2024 | Photo Credit: A. Shaikhmohideen

1. Rahul Gandhi in T.N.

Addressing his first election rally in Tamil Nadu at Tirunelveli, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said if the INDIA bloc is voted to power at the Centre, “drastic action” will be taken to provide employment opportunities to the young people.

2. ‘Savukku Shankar’s video against Lyca has been blocked’

YouTube LLC informed the Madras High Court of having blocked a video uploaded by Savukku Media Private Limited on its YouTube channel on March 4 accusing popular movie production house Lyca Productions Private Limited of having used money generated from smuggling of drugs.

3. Elusive leopard sneaks into Ariyalur

The elusive leopard, which was roaming in and around Mayiladuthurai since April 2, was spotted at Sendurai in Ariyalur district.

Confirming the movement of the leopard, Collector J. Annie Mary Swarna has asked the people of Sendurai and its neighbouring villages to exercise caution while moving out. Considering the safety of children, schools in Sendurai region declared holiday.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.