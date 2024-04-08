Tamil Nadu Today | SC stays trial against Minister Periyasamy

April 08, 2024 07:20 pm | Updated April 09, 2024 06:08 pm IST

1. SC stays corruption case trial against Minister I. Periyasamy

The Supreme Court granted stay on the trial of Tamil Nadu Rural Development Minister I. Periyasamy in a corruption case regarding the alleged allotment of a plot in the Mogappair Eri scheme of the Tamil Nadu Housing Board, to C. Ganesan, who was the personal security officer to the then Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi, in 2008-2009.

2. Vikravandi seat declared vacant

Following the sudden demise of N. Pugazhenthi (71), the DMK MLA of Vikravandi constituency in Villupuram district, the Assembly seat has been declared vacant.

3. PM Modi to conduct roadshow in Chennai

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Chennai tomorrow evening and will participate in a roadshow organised to canvas votes for Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) candidates in the capital city.

His roadshow will begin at 6.30 p.m. from Panagal Park. From there, the roadshow will cross Thiyagaraya road (Pondy Bazaar) and is expected to conclude around 7.35 p.m.

After wrapping up the campaign, his convoy will reach the Raj Bhavan, where he will be staying for the night.

4. Schoolchildren at PM’s roadshow | Madras HC stays Coimbatore police probe

The Madras High Court stayed the investigation being conducted by the Coimbatore police against the management of a private school for having taken 32 students, in uniform, to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s roadshow in the city on March 18.

Justice G. Jayachandran granted the interim stay after Advocate-General P.S. Raman sought time to file a detailed counter-affidavit to a petition filed by school headmistress S. Pukal Vadivu for quashing the First Information Report (FIR) registered on March 19.

5. Restriction on carrying cash to continue till June 4

Addressing media persons at Chennai, Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo said the restriction on carrying a maximum amount of ₹50,000 in cash will in in effect until the votes are counted on June 4, although the polling concludes on April 19.

