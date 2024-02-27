GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tamil Nadu Today | PM Modi kick-starts election campaign in State

Welcome to the Tamil Nadu Today newsletter, your guide from The Hindu on the major news stories to follow today.

February 27, 2024 06:34 pm | Updated February 28, 2024 06:17 pm IST

Lalitha Ranjani
Lalitha Ranjani
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Tamil Nadu BJP President K. Annamalai during the closing ceremony of the BJP’s ‘En Mann Ek Makkal’ padyatra, near Palladam in Tiruppur on February 27, 2024

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Tamil Nadu BJP President K. Annamalai during the closing ceremony of the BJP’s ‘En Mann Ek Makkal’ padyatra, near Palladam in Tiruppur on February 27, 2024 | Photo Credit: PTI

1. PM addresses public rally in Tiruppur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took part in the conclusion of Tamil Nadu BJP leader K. Annamalai’s six-month-long padayatra ‘En Mann En Makkal’ covering the 234 Assembly constituencies of Tamil Nadu, in Tiruppur district.

Addressing a public rally at Palladam, Mr. Modi asserted that even though the BJP has not been in power in Tamil Nadu but the State has always been in the heart of the BJP adding that his relationship with Tamil Nadu is not connected to politics but of that from the heart.

Later in the evening, he is scheduled to participate in a meeting with MSME industrialists at Madurai.

2. Andhra Pradesh’s check-dam proposal across Palar river goes against federalism: T.N.

Tamil Nadu’s Minister for Water Resources Duraimurugan said Andhra Pradesh’s proposal to construct a check-dam across the Palar river went against the ideal of federalism, and was not acceptable in the friendship between the two States.

“When cases are pending before the Supreme Court, such steps [Andhra Pradesh allocating funds in the Budget for the construction of the check-dam across the Palar] should not be undertaken,” Mr. Duraimurugan said in a statement.

3. PIL challenges rules mandating resident welfare associations to feed stray dogs

A public interest litigation (PIL) petition has been filed in the Madras High Court challenging the Constitutional validity of Rule 20 of the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules, 2023, which makes all resident welfare associations and apartment owner associations in the country responsible for making arrangements to feed community animals such as stray dogs, on their premises.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / Madurai / Chennai / Coimbatore / Tiruchi

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.