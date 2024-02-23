ADVERTISEMENT

Here are the big stories from Tamil Nadu today

February 23, 2024 05:55 pm | Updated 05:56 pm IST

Welcome to the Tamil Nadu Today newsletter, your guide from The Hindu on the major news stories to follow today. Curated and written by Lalitha Ranjani

Lalitha Ranjani
Lalitha Ranjani

The police bringing accused involved in the Pollachi sexual assault to case to the combined court complex in Coimbatore on February 23, 2024 | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

1. Kodanad case | CB-CID plans to inspect Jayalalithaa’s bungalow

The CB-CID police investigating the Kodanad dacoity-cum-murder case informed the district sessions court in Udhagamandalam of their wish to inspect the bungalow of the former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa which was broken into by thieves during the incident.

The case had come up for hearing when the prosecution sought time to file their objections to a petition moved by K. Vijayan, the lawyer of one of the accused who had wanted judicial officers to visit the scene of occurrence as they felt that Jayalalithaa’s close aide Sasikala’s recent visit to the estate had “caused disturbances” to the crime scene.

2. Madras HC comes down heavily on ragging

Justice N. Anand Venkatesh of the Madras High Court gave a piece of his mind to eight college students facing a criminal case for having ragged a co-student by tonsuring his head, beating him black and blue with a belt and locking him up in a hostel room for five hours because he refused to give them money to purchase liquor in November last year.

3. Pollachi sexual assualt case | Accused produced before court

All the nine accused arraigned in the Pollachi sexual assault case of 2019 were produced before the Mahila Court in Coimbatore on Friday in the wake of additional material objects submitted by the Central Investigation Bureau (CBI) last month.

The accused men were brought to the court from Salem Central Prison.

