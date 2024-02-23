GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Here are the big stories from Tamil Nadu today

Welcome to the Tamil Nadu Today newsletter, your guide from The Hindu on the major news stories to follow today. Curated and written by Lalitha Ranjani

February 23, 2024 05:55 pm | Updated 05:56 pm IST

Lalitha Ranjani
Lalitha Ranjani
The police bringing accused involved in the Pollachi sexual assault to case to the combined court complex in Coimbatore on February 23, 2024

The police bringing accused involved in the Pollachi sexual assault to case to the combined court complex in Coimbatore on February 23, 2024 | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

1. Kodanad case | CB-CID plans to inspect Jayalalithaa’s bungalow

The CB-CID police investigating the Kodanad dacoity-cum-murder case informed the district sessions court in Udhagamandalam of their wish to inspect the bungalow of the former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa which was broken into by thieves during the incident.

The case had come up for hearing when the prosecution sought time to file their objections to a petition moved by K. Vijayan, the lawyer of one of the accused who had wanted judicial officers to visit the scene of occurrence as they felt that Jayalalithaa’s close aide Sasikala’s recent visit to the estate had “caused disturbances” to the crime scene.

2. Madras HC comes down heavily on ragging

Justice N. Anand Venkatesh of the Madras High Court gave a piece of his mind to eight college students facing a criminal case for having ragged a co-student by tonsuring his head, beating him black and blue with a belt and locking him up in a hostel room for five hours because he refused to give them money to purchase liquor in November last year.

3. Pollachi sexual assualt case | Accused produced before court

All the nine accused arraigned in the Pollachi sexual assault case of 2019 were produced before the Mahila Court in Coimbatore on Friday in the wake of additional material objects submitted by the Central Investigation Bureau (CBI) last month.

The accused men were brought to the court from Salem Central Prison.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / Coimbatore / Madurai / Chennai / Tiruchi

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.