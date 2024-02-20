GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tamil Nadu Today | Agriculture Budget presented

Welcome to the Tamil Nadu Today newsletter, your guide from The Hindu on the major news stories to follow today.

February 20, 2024 06:53 pm | Updated February 21, 2024 06:28 pm IST

Lalitha Ranjani
Lalitha Ranjani
Fishermen and family members taking out a procession in Rameswaram on February 20, against Union government and Sri Lankan Navy

Fishermen and family members taking out a procession in Rameswaram on February 20, against Union government and Sri Lankan Navy | Photo Credit: L. Balachandar

1. Agriculture Budget | Key takeaways and reaction

A day after the State Budget was tabled, the Agriculture Budget was presented by M.R.K. Panneerselvam, the Minister for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare.

Key announcements included the launch of a new programme, the Chief Minister’s Mannuyir Kaathu Mannuyir Kaappom Scheme (CM MK MKS), aimed at improving soil quality, and moving towards sustainable and chemical-free agricultural practices, introducion of the ‘One Village One Crop’ scheme in 15,280 revenue villages and thrust on cultivation of pulses, oilseeds.

Describing the State agriculture budget as one of no use to farmers, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami told reporters that the government had not fulfilled its assurances of procuring sugarcane at ₹4,000 a tonne and paddy at ₹2,500 a quintal. Likewise, issues concerning copra farmers had not been addressed.  

2. Rameswaram fishermen take out massive procession

Agitated over a Sri Lankan court convicting and imprisoning four fishermen from Ramanathapuram on charges of poaching in its waters, over 1,000 fishermen from Rameswaram, Pamban and Thangachimadam took out a massive procession from Rameswaram island to Ramanathapuram Collectorate.

After Ramanathapuram Collector, B. Vishnu Chandran, met them midway at Pamban and pacified them saying the State and Centre were taking efforts for their release, the fishermen dispersed.

3. Judgement after retirement | Supreme Court criticises former Madras HC judge

The former judge of Madras High Court, T. Mathivanan, has been flayed by the Supreme Court for having pronounced only a single-line order in open court in a criminal case and then releasing a detailed judgement running to 114 pages nearly five months after his retirement from service.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.