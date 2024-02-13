February 13, 2024 06:51 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST

1. Governor accepts Senthilbalaji’s resignation

A day after jailed Minister without a portfolio V. Senthilbalaji tendered his resignation, Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi accepted the resignation.

A Raj Bhavan press release said, Chief Minister M. K. Stalin had written to the Governor recommending the acceptance of the resignation of Mr. Senthilbalaji from the Tamil Nadu Council of Ministers yesterday..

2. Speaker agrees to consider allotting OPS’s seat to R.B. Udhayakumar

Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker M. Appavu agreed to consider the AIADMK’s request to allocate the seat of Deputy Leader in the Assembly to R.B. Udhayakumar.

The seat has so far been occupied by the AIADMK’s expelled coordinator, O. Panneerselvam.

3. Formula 4 night street race in Chennai | Madras HC to pass orders on Feb 16

The Madras High Court said that it shall pass orders on Friday, February 16, on a batch of public interest litigation (PIL) petitions that had questioned the necessity of conducting a Formula 4 night street race around the Island Grounds in the heart of Chennai city.

