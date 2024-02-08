Tamil Nadu Today | 13 Chennai schools get bomb threats

February 08, 2024 06:19 pm | Updated February 09, 2024 05:40 pm IST

1. Senthilbalaji case | ED searches T.N. Minister’s house at Karur for the second time

Officials of the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) launched a search for the second time at the residence ofTamil Nadu Minister V. Senthilbalaji, who is under judicial custody at Puzhal Prison in Chennai, at Rameswarapatti near Karur.

A team of five officials, who entered the residence, reportedly questioned on the whereabouts of the Minister’s brother Ashok Kumar, who has gone absconding for more than seven months.

2. Some Chennai schools get bomb threat mails; hoax, say police

A few popular schools in Chennai received bomb threats through e-mails. Many schools closed early and asked parents to take their children home.

A senior police officer confirmed that someone had sent emails to at least 13 schools in the city.

3. 19 fishers arrested by SL Navy

A total of 19 fishermen were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy. While 17 of them belonged to Rameswaram and Thangachimadam in Tamil Nadu, the other two were from Odisha.

This was perhaps the first time that two persons from Odisha had been arrested along with fishermen from Rameswaram in the Palk Bay.

4. Madras HC dismisses T.N. BJP president Annamalai’s quash petition

The Madras High Court refused to quash the criminal proceedings initiated against K. Annamalai, president of Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Tamil Nadu unit, for having claimed in a YouTube interview that it was a Christian missionary NGO that had filed the first case before the Supreme Court seeking a ban on bursting of crackers during Deepavali.

“If religion becomes a bellicose jingoism, it can prove fatal to the secular fabric of this country,” Justice N. Anand Venkatesh observed. He added that the statements made by him in an interview to a YouTube channel, two days before Deepavali in 2022, prima facie “disclose a divisive intent on the part of the petitioner to project as if a Christian NGO is acting against Hindu culture.”

5. EPS criticises T.N. CM Stalin’s Spain visit

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami criticised Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin over his recent official visit to Spain and further reiterated his demand for a white paper over the investments received by the DMK government over the past 32 months.

