Tamil Nadu Today | ‘Vengaivayal Dalits seek CBI probe’

February 06, 2024 06:06 pm | Updated February 07, 2024 05:19 pm IST

1. T.N. extends support for Kerala’s suit seeking to retain fiscal autonomy

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin wrote to his Kerala counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan, appreciating Kerala for moving the Supreme Court against the Union government’s attempts to “stifle State governments” over finances.

Mr. Stalin also criticised the “discriminatory and unconstitutional attempts” pushed by the Union government and contended that the Centre’s intent seemed to be aimed at “crippling” States’ abilities to raise resources and fund crucial developmental initiatives.

2. Vengaivayal issue | ‘Dalit villagers favour CBI probe’

The Director of National Commission for Scheduled Castes S. Ravivarman visited Vengaivayal village in Pudukottai district and held a probe.

Later, while addressing journalists, he said the Adi-Dravidars of Vengaivayal and Dalit organisations and parties wanted a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the case of mixing of faeces in the overhead water tank at the village that supplied drinking water to the Dalit families.

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident reported in late December 2022 is currently being investigated by the Crime Branch CID for more than a year now.

3. Madras HC solicits views of Bar on doing away with summer, Dussehra and Christmas vacations for judges

The Madras High Court has solicited the views of all Bar associations on a Parliamentary Standing Committee’s recommendation that High Court judges in the country could go on vacation at different times in a year, rather than declaring a month-long summer vacation for the courts during the month of May and the much shorter vacations during Dussehra and Christmas.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.