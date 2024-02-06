GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tamil Nadu Today | ‘Vengaivayal Dalits seek CBI probe’

Welcome to the Tamil Nadu Today newsletter, your guide from The Hindu on the major news stories to follow today.

February 06, 2024 06:06 pm | Updated February 07, 2024 05:19 pm IST

Lalitha Ranjani
Lalitha Ranjani
The Director of National Commission for Scheduled Castes S. Ravivarman visiting the Adi Dravidars at Vengaivayal village in Pudukottai district on February 6, 2024 as part of his probe into the mixing of faeces in an overhead water tank, reported at the village in December 2022

The Director of National Commission for Scheduled Castes S. Ravivarman visiting the Adi Dravidars at Vengaivayal village in Pudukottai district on February 6, 2024 as part of his probe into the mixing of faeces in an overhead water tank, reported at the village in December 2022 | Photo Credit: M. Moorthy

1. T.N. extends support for Kerala’s suit seeking to retain fiscal autonomy

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin wrote to his Kerala counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan, appreciating Kerala for moving the Supreme Court against the Union government’s attempts to “stifle State governments” over finances.

Mr. Stalin also criticised the “discriminatory and unconstitutional attempts” pushed by the Union government and contended that the Centre’s intent seemed to be aimed at “crippling” States’ abilities to raise resources and fund crucial developmental initiatives.

2. Vengaivayal issue | ‘Dalit villagers favour CBI probe’

The Director of National Commission for Scheduled Castes S. Ravivarman visited Vengaivayal village in Pudukottai district and held a probe.

Later, while addressing journalists, he said the Adi-Dravidars of Vengaivayal and Dalit organisations and parties wanted a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the case of mixing of faeces in the overhead water tank at the village that supplied drinking water to the Dalit families. 

The incident reported in late December 2022 is currently being investigated by the Crime Branch CID for more than a year now.

3. Madras HC solicits views of Bar on doing away with summer, Dussehra and Christmas vacations for judges

The Madras High Court has solicited the views of all Bar associations on a Parliamentary Standing Committee’s recommendation that High Court judges in the country could go on vacation at different times in a year, rather than declaring a month-long summer vacation for the courts during the month of May and the much shorter vacations during Dussehra and Christmas.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / Chennai / Madurai / Coimbatore / Tiruchi

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.