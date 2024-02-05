GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Tamil Nadu Today | Every stone placed on roadside cannot become an idol, observes Madras HC

Welcome to the Tamil Nadu Today newsletter, your guide from The Hindu on the major news stories to follow today.

February 05, 2024 06:07 pm | Updated February 06, 2024 05:33 pm IST

Lalitha Ranjani
Kanimozhi, DMK deputy general secretary and MP, who has been appointed as the head of the committee to prepare the manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections, began the work of getting the opinion of people from various walks of life in Thoothukudi on February 5, 2024

1. Every stone placed on roadside cannot become an idol: Madras HC

The Madras High Court has lamented the prevalent “superstitious beliefs” of placing a stone on a roadside, draping it with a cloth and performing rituals to claim that it had been elevated to the level of an idol, and therefore, could not be removed at will, irrespective of the inconvenience caused by it to nearby property owners.

Justice N. Anand Venkatesh directed the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Pallavaram Range in Chengalpattu district to remove one such stone that had been placed at the entrance to a private property

2. ‘Government land cannot be reclassified’

A recent order from Tamil Nadu’s Commissioner of Land Administration (CLA) has observed that authorities involved in the Updating the Registry (UDR) scheme have “no powers” to alter the classification, boundaries and extent, among other details, of government land.

It has also said that term ‘Anadheenam’ cannot be misconstrued as private land and that there were no rules or statutes to convert highly objectionable and ecologically sensitive lands like ‘Kazhuveli’ or backwaters into private patta lands.

3. Stones pelted at Chennai-Tirunelveli Vande Bharat Express

Glass windows in six coaches of the Chennai – Tirunelveli Vande Bharat Express Train suffered damage, as unidentified culprits pelted stones at the speeding train last night.

