  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Tamil Nadu Today | Madurai jallikattu arena unveiled by CM

Welcome to the Tamil Nadu Today newsletter, your guide from The Hindu on the major news stories to follow today.

January 24, 2024 06:44 pm | Updated January 25, 2024 05:47 pm IST

Lalitha Ranjani
A view of Kalaignar Centenary Aeruthazhavuthual Arena at Keelakarai in Madurai district, which was inaugurated by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin (not in pic) on January 24, 2024

A view of Kalaignar Centenary Aeruthazhavuthual Arena at Keelakarai in Madurai district, which was inaugurated by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin (not in pic) on January 24, 2024 | Photo Credit: R. Ashok

1. Centre did not support jallikattu at SC hearing: CM Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said at the hearing of the jallikattu case in the Supreme Court, the Union government had declared that it did not recognise traditional sports such as rekla race and jallikattu.

He was speaking at the inauguration of the Kalaignar Centenary Eruthazhavuthual Arena at Keelakarai near Alanganallur in Madurai. The arena has been built at a cost of ₹62.78 crore on about 66 acres. He also flagged off the first jallikattu event at the arena. 

2. V.K. Sasikala performs puja for new house at Poes Garden

V.K. Sasikala, former AIADMK leader and a close aide of late Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa, on Wednesday, January 24, 2024 performed a special puja at her newly-built house in Poes Garden, Chennai. 

The house was built by her just opposite to Veda Nilayam, the palatial bungalow of Ms. Jayalalithaa, whom she lived with. 

3. AIADMK to protest on February 1 to condemn assault on Dalit girl by DMK MLA kin

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami announced that his party would organise protests in all district headquarters on February 1 against the alleged inaction of the DMK government over the assault of a Dalit girl by family members of a DMK legislator.

In a statement, Mr. Palaniswami criticised the DMK government over the reported atrocities against women and scheduled communities in Tamil Nadu during the past 32 months. Citing media reports about the assault of the Dalit girl by relatives of DMK legislator I. Karunanithi, he said that the incident was “chilling”.

