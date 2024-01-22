Tamil Nadu Today | Suspension of Balveer Singh revoked

January 22, 2024 06:43 pm | Updated January 23, 2024 04:30 pm IST

1. Ram Lalla Pran Prathista | Stalin charges at BJP leaders for ‘peddling lies’

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin charged that it had become a habit for BJP leaders, who were holding high posts, to behave in an irresponsible manner and spread rumours through social and mainstream media peddling them as truth.

Mr. Stalin said even though HR&CE Minister P.K. Sekarbabu had denied the allegation, the BJP leaders functioned as if they were a “WhatsApp University of rumours.” “They never even respected the Constitution of the country,” he added.

The CM dismissed Governor R.N. Ravi’s claim that there was sense of fear among the priests of a temple in Chennai saying it was a “jaundiced view.”

2. T.N. electorate rises by 7 lakh voters, now stands at 6.18 crore

The electorate of Tamil Nadu rose by about seven lakh electors and now stands at 6.18 crore, including 3.14 crore women, 3.03 crore men and over 8,200 from the third gender, according to the integrated final electoral rolls published by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

3. Ambasamudram custodial torture | T.N. government revokes suspension of ASP Balveer Singh

The Tamil Nadu Government has revoked the suspension of former Ambasamudram Assistant Superintendent of Police Balveer Singh IPS who has been chargesheeted by the Crime Branch CID in four cases of custodial torture.

Mr Singh, accused of pulling out the teeth of suspects in custody at three police stations in Ambasamudram Sub-Division, was placed under suspension pending inquiry in March 2023.

4. AIADMK constitutes four committees for Lok Sabha polls

Ahead of the Parliamentary elections, the AIADMK constituted four committees — one each for seat-sharing with political parties in its alliance, drafting its election manifesto, planning its election campaign and deciding on election advertisements.

An announcement to this effect was made by the party’s general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami.

5. The Hindu Lit Fest 2024 | Clowns enthral Chennai school students

Students of classes 3 to 8 of the Chennai Middle School in MGR Nagar were entertained by two storytellers - Debjani Bhaduri and Mathiazhagan - with interactive stories.

The performance was part of a storytelling workshop organised by The Hindu along with ACEnovation, a Singapore based company.