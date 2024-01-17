GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Tamil Nadu Today | Alanganallur jallikattu held in Madurai

Welcome to the Tamil Nadu Today newsletter, your guide from The Hindu on the major news stories to follow today.

January 17, 2024 06:30 pm | Updated January 18, 2024 06:12 pm IST

Lalitha Ranjani
Lalitha Ranjani
Bull fighters participating in the jallikattu event in Alanganallur near Madurai on January 17, 2023

Bull fighters participating in the jallikattu event in Alanganallur near Madurai on January 17, 2023 | Photo Credit: G. Moorthy

1. Alanganallur jallikattu held in Madurai; 2 deaths at Sivaganga

Two spectators including a 12-year-old boy and a man aged around 40, were gored to death by bulls near the venue of the bull taming sport of jallikattu held in Siravayal village near Tirupathur in Sivaganga district.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin flagged off the world-renowned Alanganallur jallikattu in Madurai district. Later in the day, Mr. Stalin visited the residence of U. Pooranam, in Surya Nagar in Madurai, to thank her for donating land for the development of a government school in Othakadai, Kodikulam in Madurai district.

2. Entire country celebrates Ram temple: T.N. Governor Ravi

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi, while speaking to reporters at Srirangam said the whole country was celebrating the coming up of the “magnificent temple” for Lord Ram at Ayodhya.

3. 18 fishers arrested by Lankan Navy

The Sri Lankan Navy arrested 18 fishermen from Pamban and impounded two mechanised boats in mid-sea along the Palk Bay on charges of poaching last night. (January 16, 2024)

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

