Tamil Nadu Today | Governor Ravi meets Periyar University V-C amid police probe

January 11, 2024 06:09 pm | Updated January 12, 2024 04:07 pm IST

1. Governor Ravi meets Periyar University V-C

Hours before the scheduled visit of Tamil Nadu Governor-Chancellor R.N. Ravi to the Periyar University, the Salem City Police began searches at six places in the varsity campus.

Later in the day, accompanied by the university’s Vice-Chancellor R. Jagannathan who is out on conditional bail in a case of alleged cheating and criminal conspiracy in connection with which he was arrested recently, Mr. Ravi visited the university.

The Governor’s visit was flayed by student associations as members of Democratic Youth Federation of India staged a black flag protest against Mr. Ravi’s visit.

Few days ago, BJP state president K. Annamalai cried foul over the V-C’s arrest.

2. Use of AIADMK party flag case | Madras HC dismisses appeal by OPS

The Madras High Court dismissed an appeal preferred by AIADMK expelled leader O. Panneerselvam challenging a single judge’s November 7, 2023 order restraining him from using the party flag, symbol and letterhead.

Justices R. Mahadevan and Mohammed Shaffiq said, OPS could only approach the single judge to get the interim injunction vacated after filing counter to the suit filed by party general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami.

3. Senthilbalaji case | ED to frame charges on Jan 22

A sessions court in Chennai said it would frame charges against Tamil Nadu Minister V. Senthilbalaji, arrested by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) in June last year in connection with a money laundering case, on January 22.

Principal Sessions Judge S. Alli also extended his remand till January 22 when Mr. Senthilbalaji is to be produced in the court in person.

Earlier in August, the central agency had filed a 3000-page chargesheet against