Tamil Nadu Today | Bus strike to be temporarily suspended

Welcome to the Tamil Nadu Today newsletter, your guide from The Hindu on the major news stories to follow today.

January 10, 2024 06:11 pm | Updated January 11, 2024 05:42 pm IST

Lalitha Ranjani
Lalitha Ranjani
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin hands over the Pongal gift hamper and financial support of ₹1,000 to family cardholders in Tamil Nadu, during a programme held at Alwarpet in Chennai on January 10, 2024

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin hands over the Pongal gift hamper and financial support of ₹1,000 to family cardholders in Tamil Nadu, during a programme held at Alwarpet in Chennai on January 10, 2024 | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam

1. Bus strike in T.N. to be suspended till Jan 19

The Madras High Court, while disposing of a public interest litigation petition filed by S. Paul Kithiyon, a 25-year-old pharmacology student from Chennai, persuaded the Tamil Nadu transport corporation trade unions to suspend the bus strike till January 19, in the interest of the people dependent on public transport for travel during the Pongal season.

2. CM Stalin launches distribution of Pongal gift hampers

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin launched the distribution of the Pongal gift hamper and the cash component of ₹1,000, free dhotis and saris to rice ration cardholders in Chennai.

Besides the cash component, the gift hamper includes 1 kg raw rice and sugar and one sugar cane.

3. Murasoli Trust land dispute | Madras HC dismisses plea against inquiry by NCSC

The Madras High Court dismisseda writ petition filed by the Murasoli Trust, which is associated with the DMK party, to prohibit the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) from inquiring into a complaint of the Trust being in occupation of 12 grounds of Panchami land in Chennai.

Justice S.M. Subramaniam held that “an investigation and an inquiry by the commission is warranted for the purpose of ascertaining the truth regarding the character of the land in order to safeguard and protect the interest of the scheduled caste members.”

