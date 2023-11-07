HamberMenu
Here are the big stories from Tamil Nadu today

Welcome to the Tamil Nadu Today newsletter, your guide from The Hindu on the major news stories to follow today. Curated and written by Lalitha Ranjani

November 07, 2023 06:25 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
O. Panneerselvam. File

O. Panneerselvam. File | Photo Credit: M. Vedhan

1. Madras HC restrains OPS from using AIADMK’s symbol, flag

The Madras High Court has granted an interim injunction restraining expelled leader O. Panneerselvam from claiming to be the coordinator or even a primary member of the party, besides preventing him from using the party’s official letterhead, its two leaves symbol and flag.

Justice N. Sathish Kumar granted the interim injunction until November 30 after the counsel representing Mr. Palaniswami, told the judge that the claim made by the expelled leader was creating confusion among members of the public, at a time when the Parliamentary elections were on the anvil.

The injunction was granted since Mr. Panneerselvam failed to file a counter-affidavit despite several adjournments.

2. I-T Dept. officials search house of Minister E.V. Velu’s associate

Officers of the Income Tax (I-T) Department conducted a search at the house of a businessman in Tiruchi, who is reportedly associated with Minister for Public Works Department, Highways and Minor Ports, E.V. Velu.

The searches at his house in Tiruchi come on the heels of simultaneous searches launched by the I-T Department on November 3, at educational institutions and other properties linked to the Minister in Tiruvannamalai and Karur. 

3. Thachanallur caste atrocity | NCSC team visits victims

Representatives of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes, including its Director, met the two Scheduled Caste youths who were assaulted by a group of intermediate caste youth at Thatchanallur in Tirunelveli district, at . The intermediate caste youth humiliated the Scheduled Caste youths by urinating on them on October 30.

