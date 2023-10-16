October 16, 2023 06:00 pm | Updated 06:00 pm IST

1. Sale of newborn at Namakkal | Government hospital doctor arrested, suspended

A doctor of Tiruchengode Government Hospital and a woman were arrested and remanded for forcing a couple to sell their newly born infant and for selling newborn in the past. The doctor was placed under suspension.

Based on a complaint lodged by a mill worker, the Tiruchengode police nabbed a woman identified as T. Logambal (38) who reportedly approached him, forcing the father to sell his third newborn daughter to a childless couple. During inquiry, the woman confessed to have been aided by the government hospital doctor A. Anuradha who reportedly tipped-off Logambal about the newborns.

Namakkal District Joint Director (Medical Services) Rajmohan held inquiries with the staff of the Tiruchengode Government Hospital. Subsequently, he placed the doctor under suspension.

2. Vijay-starrer ‘Leo’ release | Plea at Madras HC for 4 a.m. special show

Seven Screen Studios, the producer of actor Vijay’s film ‘Leo’, has approached the Madras High Court seeking a direction to the Tamil Nadu government to permit a special show of the movie at 4 a.m. on the day of its release on October 19. It has also insisted on permitting the screening of five shows of the movie from 7 a.m. onwards, between October 19 and 24.

Justice Anita Sumanth adjourned the hearing on the writ petition to tomorrow.

According to the petitioner, since the movie was slated for a worldwide release at 4 a.m. IST on October 19, it would only be fair to release it in Tamil Nadu too, and insisted on the State government permitting a 4 a.m. special show at least on the opening day.

3. Minister Senthilbalaji’s bail plea | Madras HC reserves orders

The Madras High Court has reserved orders on a bail petition filed by jailed Minister V. Senthilbalaji in the money laundering case filed against him by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED).

In a counter affidavit filed before Justice G. Jayachandran, the ED has vehemently refuted the averment of Mr. Senthilbalaji that “he is sick”. It has also denied his claim of having extended his fullest cooperation during his custodial interrogation in the cash-for jobs scam case.

4. ISRO Chairman calls on CM

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chairman S. Somanath called on Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin at the Secretariat in Chennai. During the meeting, he thanked the CM for honouring ISRO scientists and also discussed ISRO-related activities in Tamil Nadu.

ISRO is setting up its second launch complex at Kulasekarapattinam in Thoothukudi district, for which the land acquisition process has been almost complete, Mr. Somanath. He added that he sought Mr. Stalin’s support for various clearances for the project.