October 12, 2023 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST

1. Double police encounters | Two history-sheeters killed, one injured

Two history-sheeters, aged 27 and 24, were killed in an encounter by a special team of Avadi City police near Sholavaram in Tiruvallur district while one other history-sheeter was injured after Chengalpattu district police shot at him when he attempted to escape from custody in Chithampur in the early hours on Thursday, October 12, 2023.

Encountering criminals cannot be a part of social justice, stated the Madurai-based NGO People’s Watch founder Henri Tiphagne, in reaction to the police encounters.

2. ‘Project Nilgiri Tahr’ launched

Consolidating efforts towards the conservation of Tamil Nadu’s State Animal, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin launched the ‘Project Nilgiri Tahr’ from the Secretariat in Chennai.

The project with an outlay of ₹25 crore, aims to develop a better understanding of Nilgiri Tahr population, distribution and ecology, re-introduction of Nilgiri Tahr to their historic habitats, addressing proximate threat to Nilgiri Tahr, increasing awareness among the public about the Nilgiri Tahr species, developing eco-tourism activities at selected sites, among others.

3. New Secretary for School Education Dept. appointed

The Tamil Nadu government has named J. Kumaragurubaran as the new Secretary of the School Education Department, replacing Kakarla Usha. Mr. Kumaragurubaran would also hold the post of Secretary (Expenditure) in Finance Department.

4. ED inspection at sand quarries in Thanjavur

The sleuths of the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) inspected the current status of sand quarry sites at Koviladi and Maruvur in the Coleroon river bed of Thanjavur district.

Two days ago, ED officials conducted searches at sand quarries on the Cauvery river bed in Mallampalayam and Nanniyur near Karur.

5. Vengaivayal incident | DNA tests performed on five more

Blood samples of five more persons, including a juvenile, were collected at the Pudukottai Government Medical College Hospital on Thursday to conduct DNA tests in connection with the case relating to mixing of faeces in an overhead water tank that supplied drinking water to Adi Dravidar families at Vengaivayal village in the district in December last year.

So far, 30 persons have been subjected to DNA tests in connection with the case.

