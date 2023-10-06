October 06, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST

1. Sanatana Dharma row | Petitions in Madras HC ask how T.N. Ministers Udhayanidhi, Sekarbabu were still holding posts

Three petitions have been filed in the Madras High Court, urging it to issue a writ of quo warranto, calling upon Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Minister P.K. Sekarbabu and Nilgiris MP A. Raja to explain under what authority they were holding public offices, despite having participated in a conference calling for the annihilation of Sanatana Dharma, and speaking in favour of this.

Justice Anita Sumanth directed the writ petitioners to submit proof of such participation and the speeches made by the three legislators

2. EPS condemns levy of 1% penalty on delayed payment of property tax

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami condemned the DMK government’s move to levy a penalty for delayed payments of property tax, for those living in municipal corporations.

In a statement, Mr. Palaniswami recalled that Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, while in the Opposition, had protested against any increase in property tax rates and his party had promised, at the time of the 2021 Assembly election, that there would be no hike in the rates of property tax.

3. Governor’s remarks on Dalit woman president inaccurate and defamatory: Duraimurugan

Tamil Nadu Water Resources Minister and DMK’s general secretary Duraimurugan condemned Governor R.N. Ravi for what he termed as the latter’s defamatory remarks against the State government on the issue of a Scheduled Caste (SC) woman’s inability take charge as panchayat president in Tirupattur district.

He alleged that it did not suit the office of the Governor “to disturb the peace” prevailing in the State “by speaking like the spokesperson for the BJP and the RSS”. He further alleged that the Governor’s remarks were not out his concern for the SCs and the STs, but due to his perturbation that “the social justice principles of the Dravidian model [DMK] government” was preventing the BJP and affiliated organisations from gaining influence in the Tamil land.

4. Government school students stage stir against headmistress in Salem

Students of Fort Government Girls Higher Secondary School in Salem city staged a dharna seeking action against the school headmistress.

Two days ago, the students alleged that the drinking water tank was not cleaned for months, and the toilets were also not maintained properly. A video of the tank and the toilets was uploaded on the social media and went viral. Two students complained about the issue to headmistress Tamilvani, who made them kneel down for complaining.

More than 100 students staged a dharna on the school premises demanding basic amenities and transfer of the headmistress for taking action against the students for complaining.