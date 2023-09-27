September 27, 2023 06:47 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST

1. Ooty govt. college Principal alleged of taking bribe from student

The Principal of the Government Arts College in Udhagamandalam was caught on video allegedly accepting an envelope, reportedly containing cash, from a student of the college for admitting him to the Adi Dravidar Welfare Department-run hostel.

According to sources, including teachers from the college, the student, was asked to pay ₹10,000 as a bribe by the principal in exchange for a place to stay at the hostel.

“As the boy could not pay the full amount demanded by the principal, he gave an advance of ₹4,000 to him, which he managed to capture on video,” alleged the source requesting anonymity. When contacted, the Principal, Arul Antony, denied the allegations and said the student was handing over college fees to him.

2. Madras HC displeased with CCTV coverage at only 35 railway stations in T.N.

The Madras High Court expressed displeasure over Southern Railway not having installed CCTV cameras in all 442 railway stations in Tamil Nadu even seven years after 24-year-old techie S. Swathi was hacked to death at Nungambakkam railway station in Chennai in 2016.

Chief Justice S.V. Gangapurwala and Justice P.D. Audikesavalu wrote that the inordinate delay “demonstrates the total apathy on the part of the administration towards the security system in railway stations,” and directed Southern Railway to come up with a reasonable timeline within which all railway stations in Tamil Nadu would be provided with CCTV surveillance.

The observations were made while passing interim orders on a suo motu public interest litigation petition that had been taken up by the High Court in 2016 after the techie’s murder in broad daylight, supposedly due to unrequited love.

3. I-T searches at premises of Flex

The Income Tax Department conducted searches at the premises of electronic component manufacturer Flex (earlier Flextronics) at Kandanchavadi, Chennai, as a part of an inquiry. Flex is a supplier to Apple.

4. Coimbatore car blast | NIA questions two accused

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is questioning two of the 13 accused in the Coimbatore car blast case, in custody.

Mohammed Idris and Mohammed Azarudeen alias Azar, 12th and 13th accused in the explosion of a vehicle-borne improvised explosive device in front of Sangameswarar temple at Kottaimedu in Coimbatore on October 23 last year, are being questioned.

The NIA special court in Chennai had granted eight-day custody of the two accused men, on September 22, following which the duo have been brought to Coimbatore for questioning and evidence collection.