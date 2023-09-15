September 15, 2023 06:51 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST

1. Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam rolled out in T.N.

Fulfilling DMK’s popular poll promise, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin launched the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam in Kancheepuram on the occasion of the birth anniversary of former Chief Minister and DMK founder C.N. Annadurai.

Under the scheme, ₹1,000 will be given as a rights grant every month to 1.06 crore women heads of family in the State.

Over 1.63 crore applications were received under the scheme and of which a total of 1,06,50,000 applications were shortlisted after they were found to meet various eligibility criteria.

2. Thoothukudi VAO murder case | Two men convicted, sentenced to life imprisonment

Nearly five months after Y. Lourdhu Francis, 56, the Village Administrative Officer of Murappanaadu, was murdered for taking steps to check illegal sand quarrying, the Principal District Judge of Thoothukudi awarded life imprisonment to two illicit sand miners.

The judge also slapped the fine of ₹3,000 on each of the accused persons, R. Ramasubramanian, 33, of Kaliyaavoor near Murappanaadu and his accomplice M. Marimuthu, 35.

3. Two Lankan fishermen arrested in Nagapattinam

Two Sri Lankan fishermen were arrested by the Coastal Security Group of the Tamil Nadu Police, near the Kodiyakkarai coast in Nagapattinam district early this morning.

The Coastal Security Group identified the two as J. Nixon Deluxe, 38, and D. Kayus Subathiran, 36, natives of Talaimannar in Sri Lanka. While fishing near Katchatheevu, their boat engine broke down, and they were stranded mid-sea. They subsequently managed to reach the Kodiyakkarai coast.

This comes a day after 17 fishermen from Pudukottai and Rameswaram who were onboard three mechanised boats were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy on charges of trespassing while fishing.

4. Madras HC directs DMK MP Kalanidhi to vacate government property

The Madras High Court directed DMK MP V. Kalanidhi, son of former Minister Arcot N. Veerasamy, to vacate, within a month, government land on which he had constructed a private hospital in Koyambedu in Chennai, failing which he would face eviction proceedings.

Justice S.M. Subramaniam granted time till October 15 to the MP, representing the Chennai North parliamentary constituency, who is also a doctor by profession, to vacate the property and hand over possession to the competent authorities.

