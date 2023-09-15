HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Here are the big stories from Tamil Nadu today

Welcome to the Tamil Nadu Today newsletter, your guide from The Hindu on the major news stories to follow today. Curated and written by Lalitha Ranjani.

September 15, 2023 06:51 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, launched Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam, the women’s basic income scheme by distributing ATM cards to beneficiaries, in Kancheepuram, on September 15, 2023

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, launched Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam, the women’s basic income scheme by distributing ATM cards to beneficiaries, in Kancheepuram, on September 15, 2023 | Photo Credit: B. Velankanni Raj

1. Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam rolled out in T.N.

Fulfilling DMK’s popular poll promise, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin launched the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam in Kancheepuram on the occasion of the birth anniversary of former Chief Minister and DMK founder C.N. Annadurai.

Under the scheme, ₹1,000 will be given as a rights grant every month to 1.06 crore women heads of family in the State.

Over 1.63 crore applications were received under the scheme and of which a total of 1,06,50,000 applications were shortlisted after they were found to meet various eligibility criteria.

2. Thoothukudi VAO murder case | Two men convicted, sentenced to life imprisonment

Nearly five months after Y. Lourdhu Francis, 56, the Village Administrative Officer of Murappanaadu, was murdered for taking steps to check illegal sand quarrying, the Principal District Judge of Thoothukudi awarded life imprisonment to two illicit sand miners.

The judge also slapped the fine of ₹3,000 on each of the accused persons, R. Ramasubramanian, 33, of Kaliyaavoor near Murappanaadu and his accomplice M. Marimuthu, 35.

3. Two Lankan fishermen arrested in Nagapattinam

Two Sri Lankan fishermen were arrested by the Coastal Security Group of the Tamil Nadu Police, near the Kodiyakkarai coast in Nagapattinam district early this morning.

The Coastal Security Group identified the two as J. Nixon Deluxe, 38, and D. Kayus Subathiran, 36, natives of Talaimannar in Sri Lanka. While fishing near Katchatheevu, their boat engine broke down, and they were stranded mid-sea. They subsequently managed to reach the Kodiyakkarai coast.

This comes a day after 17 fishermen from Pudukottai and Rameswaram who were onboard three mechanised boats were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy on charges of trespassing while fishing.

4. Madras HC directs DMK MP Kalanidhi to vacate government property

The Madras High Court directed DMK MP V. Kalanidhi, son of former Minister Arcot N. Veerasamy, to vacate, within a month, government land on which he had constructed a private hospital in Koyambedu in Chennai, failing which he would face eviction proceedings.

Justice S.M. Subramaniam granted time till October 15 to the MP, representing the Chennai North parliamentary constituency, who is also a doctor by profession, to vacate the property and hand over possession to the competent authorities.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.