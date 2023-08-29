HamberMenu
Here are the big stories from Tamil Nadu today

Welcome to the Tamil Nadu Today newsletter, your guide from The Hindu on the major news stories to follow today. Curated and written by Lalitha Ranjani.

August 29, 2023 07:05 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Naam Tamilar Katchi chief Seeman

Naam Tamilar Katchi chief Seeman | Photo Credit: M. Vedhan

1. If PM Modi contests in T.N., I will contest against him: Seeman

The Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) chief coordinator, Seeman, while addressing journalists at Erode, said he will contest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi if he (the PM) contests in Tamil Nadu.

Mr. Seeman added that if he (Mr. Modi) does not contest in Tamil Nadu, he will not contest in the Parliament elections and give a seat to a party worker. The Prime Minister promised to create two crore jobs every year, but he did not do so., Mr. Seeman charged.

2. Actor Silambarasan TR ordered by Madras HC to furnish security for ₹1 crore in ‘Corona Kumar’ case

The Madras High Court has directed actor T.R. Silambarasan to furnish security for ₹1 crore within three weeks. The direction was issued on an application by Vels Film International Limited, to restrain the actor from acting in any other movie without completing one its films, Corona Kumar.

Justice Abdul Quddhose issued the direction after the applicant’s counsel M. Santhanaraman told the court the film production house had paid ₹4.5 crore to the actor, out of a total agreed consideration of ₹9.5 crore, for acting in Corona Kumar, and yet, the actor was not willing to fulfil his commitment, as agreed upon in 2021.

3. Chennai deputy mayor booked in cheating case

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of the Chennai City Police has filed a case against Chennai Corporation Deputy Mayor Magesh Kumar, based on a cheating complaint from a deceased businessman’s wife. 

According to police sources, Esakki Amal who was the wife of S.R. Mohan had been operating a quarry business under ‘Mass Mines’ near Tambaram, along with a few partners.

In 2021, Mohan passed away due to health issue and using this opportunity, a few of the partners including two individuals, Gunasekaran and Balamurugan, brought in Deputy Mayor Magesh Kumar as a director of the business, and without giving any compensation to Mohan’s wife, took over the quarry business entirely, the police added.

