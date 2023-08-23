August 23, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST

1. Provide reservation for transgender persons: Madras HC tells State

The Madras High Court directed the Tamil Nadu government to provide reservations to transgender persons in the local body polls as an initial measure aimed at bringing them into mainstream society.

Justice S.M. Subramaniam went on to state that education must be such that it should transcend appearance, colour, physique and gender stereotypes. No one should make another feel less than fully accepted. “This is the worst form of discrimination. In no way is one less than the others and under no circumstance shall one be made to feel so,” he said.

2. Fishermen attack | EPS blames CM Stalin

The AIADMK’s general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami blamed Chief Minister M.K. Stalin for not sending Fisheries Minister Anitha R. Radhakrishnan to Nagapattinam district to offer solace to the fishing community and to render relief and assistance to fishremen in the light of the attacks on members of the community in the middle of the sea, over the past few days.

Earlier last night, three more fishermen from Nagapattinam district were allegedly attacked and robbed of their belongings, by a group of unidentified persons mid-sea while they were fishing away from the Kodiyakkarai coast. The three fishermen managed to return to the Vedaranyam coast on Wednesday morning.

3. Woman dies of postpartum haemorrhage after botched home delivery in Krishnagiri

A 27 -year-old woman died of a postpartum haemorrhage after a botched home delivery by her husband in Puliampatty village in Bargur, Krishnagiri district. The deceased woman, V. Loganayaki died of a haemorrhage from a retained placenta, hours after delivering a baby boy at her maternal home yesterday.