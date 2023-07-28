July 28, 2023 06:44 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST

1. PMK protest against NLC land acquisition turns violent

Neyveli turned into a battleground this afternoon after a clash between Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) cadres and police erupted following the detention of PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss. Mr. Ramadoss led an agitation in front of the arch gate of the Neyveli Lignite Corporation (NLC) India Ltd., condemning NLC management over acquisition of farm lands for expansion.

Hours later, Tamil Nadu Director-General of Police, Shankar Jiwal, warned of stringent action against perpetrators of violence in Neyveli where members of the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) clashed with police personnel soon after the arrest of the party’s president Anbumani Ramadoss.

2. Amit Shah launches Annamalai’s yatra

Union Home Minister and senior national BJP leader Amit Shah flags off the six-month-long yatra ‘En Mann, En Makkal’ (My Land, My People) undertaken by Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai at Rameswaram in Ramanathapuram district.

Being held ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha election, the campaign will cover 234 assembly constituencies in the State. It will be conducted in five phases to cover all the 39 Parliamentary constituencies. The yatra is scheduled to conclude on January 11, 2024.

3. Madras HC refuses to stay verdict on caste having no role in appointment of archakas

The Madras High Court refused to stay the operation of a single judge’s June 26 verdict that said caste would have no role to play in the appointment of Archakas (temple priests) and that any person properly trained to perform pujas and other rituals as per the Agama Sastra could be appointed to the post.

Chief Justice S.V. Gangapurwala and Justice P.D. Audikesavaluthe refused to pass any such orders without granting an opportunity to the other side to file its reply.

4. Ministers’ monthly salary is less than that of MLAs, Tamil Nadu Advocate-General tells Madras HC

A Minister’s monthly salary is less than that of a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) and therefore arrested Minister V. Senthilbalaji would actually be receiving more salary if he is removed from the Tamil Nadu Cabinet as demanded by a group of litigants, Advocate-General R. Shunmugasundaram argued before the Madras High Court.

Appearing before the First Division Bench of Chief Justice S.V. Gangapurwala and Justice P.D. Audikesavalu, he said an MLA is entitled to a monthly salary of ₹1.05 lakh, apart from the sitting fees paid every day when the Assembly was in session, whereas the monthly salary of an MLA elevated to the post of Minister was only ₹76,800.