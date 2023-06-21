HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Here are the big stories from Tamil Nadu today

Welcome to the Tamil Nadu Today newsletter, your guide from The Hindu on the major news stories to follow today. Curated and written by Lalitha Ranjani.

June 21, 2023 06:21 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
AIADMK party cadres staged a demonstration at Vellore on June 21, 2023, demanding the ruling DMK government to drop V. Senthilbalaji from the State Cabinet, citing his recent arrest by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) in a money laundering case.

AIADMK party cadres staged a demonstration at Vellore on June 21, 2023, demanding the ruling DMK government to drop V. Senthilbalaji from the State Cabinet, citing his recent arrest by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) in a money laundering case. | Photo Credit: C. Venkatachalapathy

1. Senthilbalaji arrest | Minister undergoes surgery; AIADMK holds state-wide protests

Tamil Nadu Minister V. Senthilbalaji, underwent a beating heart coronary artery bypass surgery at Kauvery Hospital in Chennai. During the surgery, four bypass grafts were placed after removing the blocks in blood vessels, and blood flow was restored in these vessels.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court, refused immediate relief to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and left it entirely to the Madras High Court to decide, on June 22, whether Mr. Senthilbalaji’s transfer to a private hospital has thwarted the Central agency’s “right to remand” and interrogate him on money laundering charges connected to a cash-for-jobs scam. The case raises legal questions as to whether an accused can delay police remand on medical grounds and if the time he spends in private care can be counted as “effective custody”.

Demanding the ruling DMK government to drop Senthilbalaji from the Tamil Nadu Cabinet, citing his arrest, AIAIDMK conducted agitations across Tamil Nadu.

2. Vengaivayal incident | One-man commission holds meeting for second time

Justice M. Sathyanarayanan, the retired judge appointed as the one-man commission by the Madras High Court to probe the case of mixing of human faeces in an overhead tank that supplied drinking water to Scheduled Caste residents of Vengaivayal in Pudukkottai district in December, held a second meeting with the district officials to ascertain the progress of investigation in the case.

Mr. Sathyanarayanan later told journalists that the investigation being carried out by the CB-CID was satisfactory and he did not see the need for CBI intervention at this stage. On the next course of action, he said: “For further inquiry, I have asked for a report from the district administration on the pump operator’s duties and responsibility to check if there are any lapses. We are also awaiting the report from the CB-CID.”

3. Have plan to upgrade Semmozhi Poonga on par with Dubai Miracle Garden: T.N. government tells Madras HC

The Tamil Nadu government told the Madras High Court that it intends to upgrade the sprawling Semmozhi Poonga on Cathedral Road in Chennai into a world-class park, by annexing to it the recently-retrieved land from Agri-Horticultural Society.

The submission on the government’s plan to upgrade the park on par with the Royal Botanic Gardens in London or the Dubai Miracle Garden, was made before Justice S.M. Subramaniam during the hearing of a new writ petition filed by the private society claiming title over the land parcel measuring four cawnies (each cawny measuring 1.322 acres approximately), 18 grounds and 1,683 square feet.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.