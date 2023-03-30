ADVERTISEMENT

Here are the big stories from Tamil Nadu today

March 30, 2023 07:02 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST

Welcome to the Tamil Nadu Today newsletter, your guide from The Hindu on the major news stories to follow today. Curated and written by Lalitha Ranjani.

The Hindu Bureau

VELLORE,TAMIL NADU:10/07/2020: standalone: A vibrant view of vellore fort behind the mountain hovering clouds due to overnight spell on Friday.&#13; Photo: C. Venkatachalapathy /The Hindu | Photo Credit: VENKATACHALAPATHY C

1. Hijab row at Vellore fort

Seven persons including a 17-year-old juvenile has been arrested by the North Police in Vellore for forcing a woman to remove her hijab inside the 16th century granite fort complex a few days ago. Action has been taken after the video of the incident, filmed by one of the men, went viral on social media.

Following the incident, the police are to set up outpost inside the Vellore fort, bringing an end to long-standing demand of Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), which maintains the fort since 1921.

2. T.N. to commemorate Vaikom movement centenary: CM Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin announced that the State government was planning a year-long celebration of Vaikom movement that was launched to end caste discrimination in a temple in colonial Kerala.

Making a  suo motu statement in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, Mr. Stalin announced that a ‘Vaikom Award’ would awarded to eminent personalities or organisations that worked for the welfare of the oppressed sections beyond State borders. It would be awarded on Periyar’s birth anniversary on September 17, which is also being observed as the Day of Social Justice by the Tamil Nadu government.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

3. College at Kalakshetra to remain closed for a week

Hours after the students of Kalakshetra Foundation in Chennai staged a protest inside the institute’s campus against allegations of sexual harassment by a faculty, the institute announced the closure of Rukmani Devi College of Fine Arts for a week till April 6.

This comes a day after the Chairperson of the National Commission for Women (NCW) Rekha Sharma visited the institute following complaints of sexual misconduct.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US