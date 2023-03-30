March 30, 2023 07:02 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST

1. Hijab row at Vellore fort

Seven persons including a 17-year-old juvenile has been arrested by the North Police in Vellore for forcing a woman to remove her hijab inside the 16th century granite fort complex a few days ago. Action has been taken after the video of the incident, filmed by one of the men, went viral on social media.

Following the incident, the police are to set up outpost inside the Vellore fort, bringing an end to long-standing demand of Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), which maintains the fort since 1921.

2. T.N. to commemorate Vaikom movement centenary: CM Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin announced that the State government was planning a year-long celebration of Vaikom movement that was launched to end caste discrimination in a temple in colonial Kerala.

Making a suo motu statement in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, Mr. Stalin announced that a ‘Vaikom Award’ would awarded to eminent personalities or organisations that worked for the welfare of the oppressed sections beyond State borders. It would be awarded on Periyar’s birth anniversary on September 17, which is also being observed as the Day of Social Justice by the Tamil Nadu government.

3. College at Kalakshetra to remain closed for a week

Hours after the students of Kalakshetra Foundation in Chennai staged a protest inside the institute’s campus against allegations of sexual harassment by a faculty, the institute announced the closure of Rukmani Devi College of Fine Arts for a week till April 6.

This comes a day after the Chairperson of the National Commission for Women (NCW) Rekha Sharma visited the institute following complaints of sexual misconduct.