March 20, 2023 06:20 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST

1. Tamil Nadu Budget 2023 | Women heads of families to get ₹1,000 honorarium from Sep 15

Presenting the State Budget a year ahead of Lok Sabha election, Tamil Nadu Finance Minister announced that the scheme for disbursal of ₹1,000 monthly honorarium for eligible women heads of families (which was DMK’s much-debated poll promise) would be launched by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on September 15.

The Finance Minister further announced Metro Rail project for Coimbatore and Madurai cities at an estimated cost of ₹9,000 crore and ₹8,500 crore respectively.

Other key announcements include reduction of registration fee for the deeds of sale, gift, exchange and non-family member settlements, from the existing four per cent to two per cent, implementation of ‘Vada Chennai Valarchi Thittam’ at a cost of ₹1,000 crore, coverage of industrial workers including migrant labourers under Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam scheme.

The State is to get its 18th wildlife sanctuary, named as ‘Thanthai Periyar Wildlife Sanctuary’. It is to be spread across 80,567 hectares in Erode district.

2. Erode (East) MLA E.V.K.S. Elangovan infected with COVID-19

The newly-elected Congress MLA of Erode (East) Assembly constituency, E.V.K.S. Elangovan, who is admitted at Sri Ramachandra Medical Centre in Chennai, has been diagnosed with mild COVID-19 infection and coronary artery disease.

According to a press release from the hospital, the 74-year-old senior Congress leader was admitted on March 15 with a mild chest infection. He is recovering well in the intensive care unit, the press statement added.

3. Captive elephant in Virudhunagar dies

A 65-yer-old captive elephant Lalitha, which was unwell due to age-related factors and wounds for nearly three months, died in Virudhunagar this morning.

The elephant, maintained by private persons in Rajapalayam, was moved for a temple festival in Virudhunagar, in a truck on January 1.

However, the female jumbo collapsed while being unloaded from the truck and fell sick. According to veterinary doctors, besides external wounds, the elephant had uterus problem. The owner was booked by the forest department officials for illegally transporting the elephant against the advice of veterinary doctors.

4. Nagercoil church priest arrested over sexual harassment charges

The 29-year-old priest at a church in Kanniyakumari district, who went into hiding after several obscene videos of him surfaced, was arrested by Nagercoil police this morning.

The priest, identified as Fr. Benedict Anto of Fatima Nagar in Kollencode was the parish priest in Pilaankalai church near Thuckalay under the management of Syro-Malabar Catholic Church.

He was booked by the police after many objectionable videos, audio conversations and private chats with young women were leaked. Also, a 18-year-old nursing student had levelled allegations of sexual harassment against him, based on which the cybercrime police in Nagercoil booked him under five sections.