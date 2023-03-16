March 16, 2023 06:21 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST

1. Oil spill in Nagapattinam coast | CPCL to remove pipeline permanently

Two weeks after a crack in its underwater pipeline led to oil spill off Nagapattinam coast near Pattinamcherry hamlet on March 2, the Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited (CPCL) assured to permanently remove the crude oil pipeline by May 31. The consensus was reached during a peace meeting convened by the Nagapattinam district administration.

The pipeline that was laid in the year 2003 used to carry crude oil from the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation’s Narimanam oil wells to the CPCL’s now-defunct second refinery at Nagapattinam.

The decision follows protests by fishermen of Pattinamcherry and its adjoining villages who had abstained from venturing to the sea for a few days.

2. ‘Pained by the attack on my residence’: DMK MP Tiruchi Siva

A day after his house was vandalised by the supporters of Minister K.N. Nehru, DMK Rajya Sabha MP Tiruchi N. Siva, who spoke to journalists at Tiruchi, said he was pained by the attack on his residence. He went on to add: “I have many things to say, will speak at appropriate time.”

Meanwhile, the Leader of Opposition and AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami, in his statement, condemned the attack on a policewoman when the loyalists of Minister Mr. Nehru barged into the Sessions Court Police Station. “It is the first time that the State witness a powerless Chief Minister who is unable to control his own Minister and partymen,” he pointed out.

3. Two killed, one injured in firecracker unit blast in Dharmapuri

Two women workers — K. Muniammal (65) of Nagadasampatti village and B. Palaniammal (50) of Mecheri in Salem — were killed in a blast at a firecracker unit in Nagadasampatti village in Papparapatti in Dharmapuri district. One other worker, identified as P. Sivalingam was grievously injured.

The fire was reportedly caused by friction when the workers were working with an inflammable chemical at the workstation of one of the workers.

Condoling the deaths, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin announced a solatium of ₹3 lakh each to the families of the two deceased women, and ₹1 lakh to the family of the injured man.

4. Erode (East) Congress MLA E.V.K.S. Elangovan hospitalised

The recently-elected Congress MLA of Erode (East) Assembly constituency, E.V.K.S. Elangovan, has been hospitalised at Sri Ramachandra Medical Centre in Chennai.

According to a press release, Mr. Elangovan was admitted to the private hospital last evening evening with a mild chest infection. His vitals are stable and he is recovering well, the press release added

Only a week ago, the 74-year-old Congress leader took oath as the Erode (East) MLA, on March 10, after winning the byelection held on February 27, that was necessitated by the sudden demise of his son, E. Thirumahan Everaa, the former MLA of the constituency on January 4..

5. Absenteeism in class XII Board exams being analysed: School Education Minister

The Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, while speaking to media persons at Chennai, said the education department was looking into absenteeism of nearly 5.6% students from appearing for the language paper during the ongoing Class 12 public examinations that commenced on March 13.

Of the 49,559 candidates who were absent, over 38,000 students were from government schools in the state. The maximum number of absentees were from Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Dindigul, Tiruvannamalai and Kallakurichi districts, he shared.

6. Reinstatement of BJP functionary irks AIADMK

The reinstatement of Thoothukudi North district youth wing president Dinesh Rodi who was suspended yesterday from party posts for six months, as disciplinary action against burning of photos of AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami has left the AIADMK circles fuming.

While BJP’s Thoothukudi North district president Venkatesan Chennakesavan issued a statement yesterday announcing Mr. Dinesh’s suspension, BJP’s state general secretary Pon V. Balaganapathy issued a statement this morning announcing the withdrawal of Mr. Chennakesavan’s statement.

The moves pertain to the incident in which Mr. Dinesh and three other BJP cadres burnt the photos of Mr. Palaniswami at Enam Maniyachi bus stop in Kovilpatti on March 7, irked by AIADMK for admitting the defectors from BJP.

AIADMK’s organising secretary D. Jayakumar, who spoke to journalists at Chennai took a dig at the Tamil Nadu BJP leadership for the move.