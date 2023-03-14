March 14, 2023 06:52 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST

1. State’s organic farming policy released

The Tamil Nadu Organic Farming Policy 2023 released by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in Chennai said A State gene/germplasm bank will also be set up to preserve traditional cultivar seeds of all crops.

According to the policy, accreditation given by the Tamil Nadu Organic Certification Department (TNOCD) to farm produce, will now also be extended to livestock and poultry products, bee keeping/apiculture, aqua culture, mushroom cultivation and poly greenhouse production. Besides, a single-window system is be implemented to simplify the certification procedure.

2. IIT-Madras student found dead in hostel

A 21-year-old undergraduate student of the Indian Institute of Technology - Madras (IIT-M) ended his life at his hotel room. The victim, identified as Vaipu Pushpak Srisai from Cuddapah of Andhra Pradesh, was a student of B. Tech in Electrical Engineering.

Only a month ago, a postgraduate student of the IIT-M, who was a native of Maharashtra and was pursuing M.S. in electrical engineering was found dead in his hostel room on February 14. The police suspected it to be a case of suicide.

3. Ariyalur medical college auditorium named after late NEET aspirant Anitha

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, in a statement issued this morning, announced that the 850 seat-auditorium the has been constructed at a cost of ₹22 crore at the new hospital in the Ariyalur Medical College campus would be named after S. Anitha, a meritorious medical aspirant whose death in September 2017 intensified the Tamil Nadu government’s strong opposition to National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) for undergraduate medical admissions.

“Her death made the world realise the brutal nature of the NEET, read the statement, quoting Mr. Stalin. Meanwhile, hours later, Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development, Udhayanidhi Stalin, who was at Ariyalur, declared open the auditorium.

4. Anbu Jothi Ashram case | NCPCR member inspects home

R.G. Anand, a member of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) inspected the Anbu Jothi Ashram at Kundalapuliyur near Vikravandi in Villupuram district. The inmates of the home were allegedly subjected to torture, sexual harassment and human trafficking.

Later while addressing journalists, he said a team led by a Deputy Superintendent of Police and teams comprising CWC members should inspect each and every home and submit a consolidated report to the Commission within one week.

A search conducted by the police at the Ashram had led to the detection of over 35,000 psychiatric drugs, he stated while adding that the the Commission would submit its report to the Centre in two days.

5. Tiruvannamlai ATM robberies | Sixth accused nabbed in Karnataka

A 50-year-old man, suspected to have helped the mastermind behind the ATM robberies in Tiruvannamalai on February 12, was arrested from his hideout in Karnataka, from where a container lorry was also seized.

The man, identified as S. Sirajududin, native of Avanthi Koth village in Alwar district of Rajasthan, was the sixth accused arrested by a special team of the Tamil Nadu police. His role was said to have provided logistics including transport facilities and accommodation after the heist.

While a sum of ₹79.79 lakh was looted from four ATMs in Tiruvannamalai on February 12, ₹5 lakh in cash and two cars have been recovered from those arrested so far.