March 12, 2023 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST

1. EPS among six booked for ‘assaulting’ air passenger at Madurai airport

Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami is among the six persons who have been booked by Madurai city police on the alleged charge of “abusing and assaulting” an air passenger, Rajeshwaran, at Madurai airport yesterday.

On a counter complaint filed by AIADMK leader R.B. Udhayakumar, the police have registered a case of abuse and wrongful restraint against Rajeshwaran, who is a functionary of Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK).

Mr. Palaniswami and his personal security officer were travelling on an airport bus after deboarding when Mr. Rajeshwaran, who had travelled on the same flight from Chennai, raised slogans against the interim general secretary of AIADMK and live streamed it on social media.

2. 16 T.N. fishermen arrested by Lankan Navy

Sixteen fishermen including four from Pudukottai district and 12 from Nagapttinam district were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy on the charge of trespassing while fishing, early this morning.

ADVERTISEMENT

The four fishermen from Pudukottai who had set sails from Kottaipattinam fishing harbour yesterday morning were fishing near Alai Theevu when they were held by the Lankan Navy. They were then taken to Paruthithurai naval base for inquiry.

Meanwhile, the 12 fishermen from Akkaraipettai and Keechankuppam villages in Nagapattinam district who ventured into sea on March 8 were arrested while fishing near Neduntheevu. They were taken to Kankesanthurai naval base in Sri Lanka.

3. Police open fire at two murder accused in Thanjavur, Thoothukudi

In separate incidents of ‘self-defence’, police opened fire at two men accused of murder, at Thanjavur and Thoothukudi districts, injuring the men on their legs. So far, four such incidents have been reported in Tamil Nadu in the past two weeks alone, the other two previously reported at Madurai (February 28) and Coimbatore (March 7).

At Thanjavur, the accused Praveen was shot at on the leg by an Inspector of a special team from Tiruvarur district after he allegedly attacked a Special Sub Inspector with a sharp weapon in his possession, when they tried to nab him last night near a lighthouse at Manora close to Sethubavachatram.

At Thoothukudi, the prime accused in the murder of an advocate Muthukumar in Thoothukudi, identified as Jayaprakash, was secured after the police opened fire against him in Thattaparai, early this morning. Police said the advocate was murdered in a daylight by an armed gang in Thoothukudi on February 22 near the District Collectorate.

4. Migrant workers issue | Seeman booked, additional charges invoked

The Karungalpalayam police in Erode district booked Naam Tamil Katchi coordinator Seeman by adding two more charges (under the Indian Penal Code) to the case that was already registered against him last month, for intimidating migrant workers. The action comes two days after political strategist Prashant Kishore tweeted a video clip of Mr. Seeman in which he, during his campaign speech on February 13, abused migrant workers, threatening to foist cases against them.

The case was first filed on February 22 after Mr. Seeman made objectionable remarks against Arundhathiyars, a Scheduled Caste community during his campaign at Erode, for the bypoll at Erode (East) constituency on February 13. He was then booked under one section of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and two sections of the IPC.

In a related development over migrant workers issue, Tiruppur Cyber crime special team arrested one Bihar native in Jharkhand and remanded him at Tiruppur for spreading fake news about migrant workers on social networking sites, said City Commissioner of Police Praveen Kumar Abhinapu.