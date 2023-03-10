March 10, 2023 06:46 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST

1. E.V.K.S. Elangovan swears in as Erode (East) MLA

E.V.K.S Elangovan, the 74-year-old former Union Minister of State was sworn in as the MLA of Erode (East) Assembly constituency at the chamber of the Assembly Speaker M. Appavu in the Secretariat in Chennai, after a gap of 39 years. He last served as the MLA (from the same constituency) during the period 1984 - 1989.

DMK president and Chief M.K. Stalin, senior DMK Ministers Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K.S. Alagiri, leaders from the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance were also present. Securing 1,10,156 votes, Mr. Elangovan had won in the by-election held on February 27, by a margin of 66,233 votes.

Mr. Elangovan’s election during the bypoll necessitated by the death of his elder son Mr. Thirumahan Everaa has retained the MLA strength of the Congress at 18, with the party continuing to be the third largest in the Assembly.

2. Bill banning online gambling | Speaker suspects pressure on Governor against granting assent

Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker M. Appavu, while addressing journalists at Chennai, said he suspected that there was “some pressure” on Governor R.N. Ravi following which he returned the Bill that proposed to ban online gambling and regulate online games.

Citing media reports on representatives from online gambling companies calling on the Governor and said it was not known what had transpired at their meeting.

As for the remarks made by Governor Ravi questioning the legislative competence of the House in passing the Bill, Mr. Appavu said, “He should have avoided using such words that bring disrepute to the House. I don’t know if the Governor used it on being advised by someone or whether it was his choice of words.”

There was no other provision that allows the Governor to say the House did not have the legislative competence, the Speaker added.

3. Government school boy dies during classroom clash

A class X boy student, Mouleesawaran, died after he sustained injuries during a clash among students of a government school near Thottiyam in Tiruchi district.

Following his death, the kin of the deceased boy staged a stir in front of the school.

4. Overdose of iron pills | CM Stalin announces solatium for affected families of schoolgirls

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin announced a solatium of ₹3 lakhs to the family of a 13-year-old girl student from the Nilgiris who died after she and three others consumed excessive amounts of nutrient tablets in a bet between students at the Urdu Middle School run by the Udhagamandalam Municipality in Khandal. In a statement, Mr. Stalin also announced financial assistance of ₹1 lakh to each of the three students who are undergoing medical treatment.

Yesterday, the girl, Zaibha Fathima, 13, a Class VIII student died due to liver failure while being taken to Stanley Medical College after her health condition deteriorated. Three other students, J. Nasajiya, S. Aisha and M. Gulthun Nisha, are undergoing treatment at the Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital.

The students had consumed pills which had been given to the school authorities as part of the Weekly Iron and Folic Supplementation Programme. They had found the pills while at school and consumed an excess amount as part of a bet between friends.