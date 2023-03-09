March 09, 2023 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST

1. T.N. to re-adopt Bill banning online gambling, at Assembly

A day after it emerged that Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi returned the Bill banning online gambling, Law Minister S. Regupathy indicated the Government might re-adopt the Bill in the Legislative Assembly, just as it had done when the anti-NEET Bill was returned last year.

If the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly adopted yet another Bill seeking to ban online games, the “Governor had to grant assent and there was no chance whatsoever for him to decline,” he said at Chennai.

Meanwhile, the Pattali Makkal Katchi that has condemned the Governor for sending back the Bill, has urged the State government to pass a fresh bill. The party leader of Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam T.T.V. Dhinakaran has urged the Tamil Nadu government and the Governor to work together to bring legislation against online games.

2. Migrant labour issue | Three arrested so far for spreading rumours

The Tamil Nadu police have registered 11 cases and arrested three persons for spreading rumours on the safety of migrant workers in Tamil Nadu, said Director General of Police C. Sylendra Babu.

ADVERTISEMENT

The DGP, who chaired a meeting with representatives of industries in Coimbatore in the presence of senior police officers, said special teams of the Tamil Nadu police were also camping in places including Delhi, Bhopal, Bihar and Patna to arrest persons who circulated fake news — that migrant workers were not safe or were under attack in Tamil Nadu.

In a related development, DMK president and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin who spoke during Ungalil Oruvan (one among you) programme, said rumours about attack on migrant workers from Bihar in Tamil Nadu was spread the day after he gave a call for political parties to come together against the BJP. This would explain the conspiracy behind it, he added.

3. AIADMK district secretaries meeting held

Amid efforts to appoint former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami as the party’s general secretary, a district secretaries meeting was held at the party headquarters in Chennai.

The meeting convened by Mr. Palaniswami was attended by senior leaders including D. Jayakumar, S.P. Velumani, P. Thangamani, K.A. Sengottaiyan among others.

4. T.N. M-sand policy 2023 released

The Tamil Nadu M-Sand Policy, 2023, drafted by Department of Geology and Mining, was released by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in Chennai.

The policy aims to standardise the procedure for approval for manufacturing units, to prevent damage to river ecosystem by “rationalising the use of river sand in a conserved manner,” among others.

According to the policy, all M-sand units shall mandatorily establish a quality testing laboratory at their crusher premises and randomly check the quality of the M-sand produced by them every day and maintain registers.