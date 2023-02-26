February 26, 2023 06:22 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST

1. Erode (East) bypoll | Arrangements in place

A day ahead of the byelection in Erode (East) Assembly constituency, arrangements are in place for polling. Over 2,100 police and paramilitary personnel have been deployed for poll duty in all the 238 polling stations.

Polling that will begin at 7 a.m. will conclude at 6 p.m. Of the 238 polling stations, 32 have been identified as vulnerable.

The polled votes are to be counted on March 2.

2. 11 fishermen attacked by SL Navy

Eleven fishermen from Mayiladuthurai and Karaikal districts were allegedly attacked by the Sri Lankan Navy when they were fishing near Kodiakkarai late last night.

Sources in the Department of Fisheries and Fishermen Welfare said the fishermen — three from Vanagiri and four from Chinnangudi in Mayiladuthurai district and four from Kasagudi in Karaikal district — ventured into the sea from the Karaikal fishing harbour on Thursday, February 23, 2023.

When they were fishing near the southeast of Kodiakkarai, they were allegedly assaulted by personnel of the Sri Lankan Navy. The fishermen, who sustained injuries, returned to the shore this morning, following which they were admitted to the Government Hospital at Karaikal.

3. Girl dead following wall collapse in Tiruvannamalai

A class four girl got buried after the side wall of a newly built open septic tank in her house at Mosavadi village near Arani town of Tiruvannamalai district collapsed.

Police said V. Sharami (9), was playing in front of the house where the new tank was being built a few days ago. The open tank was filled with water to its full capacity by workers to test the durability of the newly built sidewalls but was not plastered completely. As she went near the tank, the sidewall suddenly collapsed on her.

4. Jayalalithaa birth anniversary | Public meetings across TN from March 5

To mark the 75th birth anniversary of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, AIADMK has announced a series of public meetings for March 5, 6 and 7 and for 10, 11, 12 across Tamil Nadu.

The party’s interim general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami is to address during a public meeting, organised by his party, at the Dr. Radhakrishnan Nagar Assembly constituency on March 5. Notably, Jayalalithaa was elected from the constituency in 2011 and 2016.

5. Tejas Express train to now stop at Tambaram station

After repeated requests by passengers, the Tejas Express train that operates between Chennai Egmore and Madurai, starting today, will now have a stoppage at Tambaram railway station besides stoppages at Tiruchi and Dindigul.

During a function held at Tambaram railway station, the Union Minister of State for Fisheries L. Murugan inaugurated the stoppage. Sriperumbudur MP and DMK senior leader T.R. Baalu was also present.

Speaking to journalists, Mr. Baalu pointed out the delay in heeding to the request of the public in allowing the stoppage.