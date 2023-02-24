February 24, 2023 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST

1. OPS in no mood to give up

A day after the Supreme Court allowed Palaniswami to remain at AIADMK helm, his rival and former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam who addressed journalists at Chennai, maintained that the verdict was not a setback for his faction.

Indicating that he is unwilling to give up efforts to acquire control of the party, Mr. Panneerselvam said he would continue with legal battles. He added, “The Supreme Court made it clear it that only held the July 11 general council meeting as valid and it did not state that resolutions passed during the meeting are valid.”

Meanwhile, AIADMK’s organisation secretary D. Jayakumar, while speaking to mediapersons, said the party will welcome anyone other than Mr. Panneerselvam, former interim general secretary V.K. Sasikala and AMMK’s general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran.

2. Four cops suspended for allowing orangutan smuggling

Four police personnel attached with Redhills Police station have been placed under suspension on charges of dereliction of duty and allowing a gang smuggling orangutans to make their way.

The suspended policemen include sub-inspector Ashok and constables - Mahesh, Krishnamoorthy and Vallarasu who were all working at Redhills police district that falls under Avadi City Police Commissionerate.

Two weeks ago, the policemen, intercepted a vehicle that carried orangutans that were being smuggled to Karnataka for illegal pet trade, during a routine vehicle search at Gandhi Nagar, Redhills police station limits. After taking bribe from the four persons who were travelling in the vehicle, the policemen had let them off scot-free.

3. Warmer days ahead in T.N.

According to the India Meteorological Department, days are set to get warmer in many places of Tamil Nadu, as winter draws to a close. However, isolated places in southern parts and delta districts may receive light/moderate rains on February 27 and 28. Easterlies continue to help cooler nights and misty mornings to prevail particularly over north Tamil Nadu, officials added.

4. Translocation of captured makhna elephant faces resistance from farmers

Nearly 24 hours after capturing the ‘makhna’ elephant at a banana field at Perur near Coimbatore, the Forest Department continues to face resistance from farmers and locals at every location it had planned to release the ‘crop-raiding’ jumbo.

This has prompted animal activists to raise concerns about the animal’s capacity to withstand the prolonged ordeal, as the animal is in the cloistered krall-like formation on the open rescue truck where it continues to be stuck in a standing position in semi-sedation.