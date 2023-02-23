February 23, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST

1. AIADMK leadership row | SC order paves way for EPS to be party chief

The Supreme Court has affirmed a September 2022 Madras High Court Division Bench decision upholding the conduct of a special general council meeting of AIADMK on July 11 last year, paving way for Edappadi K. Palaniswami to be the interim general secretary.

Reacting to the order, Mr. Palaniswami who spoke during a function at Madurai said it has put an end to comments that the party had broken into several factions and it has no future and has also ripped apart the facemask of the party’s betrayers, who were functioning as ‘B’ team of the ruling DMK. “AIADMK is now a united party,” he added.

Meanwhile, at Erode, AIADMK deputy general secretary K.P. Munusamy said the party’s general council would soon meet and elect Mr. Palaniswami as the party’s general secretary. AMMK general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran, at Tiruchi, said the verdict was a temporary setback for O. Panneerselvam.

2. Rajaji’s great-grandson quits Congress

C.R. Kesavan, the great-grandson of India’s first Indian Governor-General, C. Rajagopalachari, resigned from Congress party due to ideological rift. He who joined the Congress party in 2001, took to Twitter to announce his resignation from the primary membership of the Congress party and as a trustee of Tamil Nadu Congress Committee Charitable Trust.

In a letter addressed to the Congress party president, Mallikarjun Kharge, Mr. Kesavan said, “I can no longer with good conscience say that I concur with what the party presently symbolises, stands for nor seeks to propagate,” he wrote.

3. Operation to tranquilise ‘makhna’ elephant in Coimbatore begins

Field personnel of the Forest Department have begun an operation to tranquilise the ‘makhna’ elephant, which is said to be ‘resting’ in a coconut grove near Perur in Coimbatore division since yesterday, after straying out of the reserve forest in Pollachi division two days ago.

A ‘kumki’ elephant Chinnathambi has been brought to the spot for the operation to sedate the animal at the right moment and translocate it, in all likelihood, to a distant forest area, Forest Department sources said.

4. Villupuram Anbu Jothi Ashram | Four inmates escape from shelter home, one rescued

Four inmates of Anbu Jothi Ashram at Kundalapuliyur in Villupuram district who were rescued and shifted to a Government recognised home at Pudupalayam in Cuddalore district escaped from the facility last night.

Police said they escaped by breaking open a door on the first floor and using bedsheets as ropes to climb out of the building. While one of the inmates was traced at the Thirupathiripuliyur railway station, the rest continue to be missing.

5. Erode (East) bypoll | NTK cadres arrested for clash

Two Namma Tamilar Katchi (NTK) cadre, who were part of the group involved in a clash with the DMK cadre at Veerappanchatiram last night, were arrested by the police for inciting violence.

Earlier, an altercation broke out between the cadre of both the parties and clashes erupted when DMK cadres objected to NTK cadres filming a DMK office during the campaign by NTK leader Seeman on Cauvery Road.

