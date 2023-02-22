February 22, 2023 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST

1. Erode (East) bypoll | Seeman booked for hate speech

Seeman, the coordinator of Naam Tamilar Katchi has been booked by the Karungalpalayam police under three sections, on charges of inciting communal disharmony, over his alleged hate speech against Arunthathiyar community, during his campaign at Erode (East) Assembly constituency on February 13.

2. Relief for crop loss to be credited in a week: CM Stalin

Farmers whose crops were damaged to due to the recent unexpected rains will receive the compensation announced by the government within a week, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said.

He, while speaking during a wedding function in Tiruvarur, added that the crop loss data had been collected and was being processed. Farmers who had suffered crop losses would get the relief amount credited to their bank accounts in about seven days.

3. Mild tremors felt in parts of Chennai

Complaints of mild tremors in some areas of Royapettah and Anna Salai in Chennai surfaced on social media platforms.

However, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the National Center for Seismology, New Delhi, have clarified that no tremors were reported on their networks.

Sources said isolated pockets may have felt such shocks due to various reasons, including ongoing civil work in the vicinity. Amid concerns about the tremors being caused by Metrorail work, Chennai Metro Rail Limited clarified that its work has not been taken up currently on Anna Salai.

4. Villupuram Anbu Jothi Ashram case | SHRC seeks report

A day after the CB-CID began the probe into allegations of torture and sexual harassment of inmates at Anbu Jothi Ashram at Kundalapuliyur village near Vikravandi in Villupuram district, the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has sought report over the issue.

What began as an investigation into a complaint on a man missing from the Ashram in February, led to the unearthing of the racket including sexual and physical abuse and human trafficking.

As many as nine persons including the Ashram owner Jubin Baby (45), his wife Maria (43) of Kerala, and their associates were arrested on charges of rape and assault.

5. Kallakurichi schoolgirl death | Mother moves Madras HC seeking SIT

Seven months after the probe was transferred to Crime Branch-Criminal Investigation Department (CB-CID), the mother of a Class XII girl student who had died in a private school building at Kaniyamur in Kallakurichi district on July 13 last year, leading to large-scale vandalism by a mob on July 17, has approached the Madras High Court for the constitution of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by a retired High Court judge.

The petitioner, A.P. Selvi, 39, claimed that she had no faith in the ongoing investigation by the CB-CID; therefore, the probe must be transferred to an SIT.

