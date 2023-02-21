February 21, 2023 05:54 pm | Updated 05:54 pm IST

1. TN government appeals against permission for RSS route march

The Tamil Nadu government appealed the Supreme Court against a Madras High Court order allowing the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to take out a route march in public places across Tamil Nadu to commemorate the 75th year of Independence.

The petition which said the event would cause law and order problem, is likely to be mentioned tomorrow for urgent hearing in the apex court. The State may seek an interim stay of the High Court order.

2. Villupuram Anbu Jothi Ashram case | CB-CID inquiry begins

The CB-CID has begun the probe into allegations of torture and sexual harassment of inmates at Anbu Jothi Ashram at Kundalapuliyur village near Vikravandi in Villupuram district.

What began as an investigation into a complaint on a man missing from the Ashram in February, led to the unearthing of the racket including sexual and physical abuse and human trafficking. The Ashram’s two units at Vikravandi and Chinna Mudaliyar Chavady were shut down and as many as 166 residents including 45 women were rescued and admitted to the Geriatric Ward in the Government Villupuram Medical College and Hospital.

With more complaints pouring in, the case was transferred to the CB-CID on February 18. As many as nine persons including the Ashram owner Jubin Baby (45), his wife Maria (43) of Kerala, and their associates were arrested on charges of rape and assault.

3. Erode (East) bypoll | Cases filed for distribution of pressure cookers to voters

The Returning Officer for the Erode (East) Assembly constituency byelection, K. Sivakumar, said two cases were registered for the distribution of pressure cookers to voters in Vettukattuvalasu and Sakthi Godown areas.

Addressing the media in Erode, Mr. Sivakumar said based on complaints that gifts were being distributed to voters, members of the flying and static surveillance teams (FSTs and SSTs) inspected the areas and held inquiries.