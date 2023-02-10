February 10, 2023 06:23 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST

1. Madras HC directs TN police to permit RSS march on public roads

Quashing the single judge order, Justices R. Mahadevan and Mohammed Shaffiq of the Madras High Court directed the Tamil Nadu police to permit Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to take out route marches in various districts across the State on public roads.

Earlier in November last year, Justice G.K. Ilanthiraiyan of the Madras High Court granted permission for RSS to conduct marches and public meetings in 41 out of 50 places across Tamil Nadu on November 6 to mark 75 years of Indian independence, on the condition that they be conducted only on premises with compound walls, such as grounds or stadia.

2. 9kg gold, diamonds burgled from Chennai jewellery shop

Drilling a hole in the metal shutters of a jewellery shop in Perambur, using welding equipment to gain entry, unidentified persons have looted 9 kg of gold and diamonds from the shop’s safe last night.

After the shop owner noticed the burglary and alerted the police this morning, six special teams were constituted to investigate the case.

3. Erode (East) bypoll | 77 candidates in fray

After six candidates withdrew their nomination, a total of 77 candidates are contesting in the byelection at Erode (East) Assembly constituency scheduled for February 27, said the Returning Officer and Erode Corporation Commissioner K. Sivakumar.

Consequently, five Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) bearing 16 candidate symbols each are to be provided at each polling booth.

The symbol of ‘pressure cooker’ that was allotted to AMMK during 2019 Lok Sabha polls and 2021 Assembly election has been allotted to independent candidate. It may be recalled that AMMK pulled out of fray on February 7, after the Election Commission of India declined to allot the symbol to the party.

4. AIADMK - BJP alliance to continue in 2024 Parliamentary polls: EPS

The Leader of Opposition and the interim general secretary of AIADMK, Edappadi K. Palaniswami, who spoke after attending a party functionary’s family wedding at Tirunelveli, said the AIADMK’s alliance with the BJP in Tamil Nadu would continue for the Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

5. CM Stalin inaugurates photo exhibition by T.N. photojournalists

Inaugurating the first edition of an exhibition curated by the Tamil Nadu Press Photographers Association (TNPPA) at Lalit Kala Akademi in Chennai, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin walked down the memory lane, sharing anecdotes on the rare photographs of political leaders during their historic moments.

