1. Kalaignar Pen Monument | PIL filed at SC

Challenging the Tamil Nadu government’s decision to construct 134-feet high ‘Pen Monument’ in the memory of former Chief Minister and DMK supremo M. Karunanidhi 360 metres into the Bay of Bengal in Chennai, a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) petition has been filed in the Supreme Court.

Moved by eight fishermen, the petition said construction of the pen statue in the sea when Chennai city has sufficient land space will impact the coastal ecosystem and marine life.

2. Erode (East) bypoll | CM Stalin to campaign on Feb 24, 25

Making a two-day visit to Erode, Chief Minister and DMK president M.K. Stalin is to campaign in support of the Congress candidate for Erode (East) byelection on February 24 and 25. Mr. Elangovan has been fielded as the candidate of DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance.

During scrutiny of nominations, as many as 80 nomination papers were accepted and 41 papers were rejected, out of the total 121 nominations received for the Erode (East) Assembly by-election.

3. T.N. government moves SC against Madras HC order on gutkha ban

The Tamil Nadu government has filed an appeal at the Supreme Court, against the Madras High Court order that revoked the ban on gutkha and other tobacco-based products in the State.

Earlier on January 25, the Madras High Court quashed the ban on manufacture, sale of gutkha, pan masala and other chewable food products containing tobacco/nicotine as ingredients.

Setting aside a notification issued by the Food Safety Commissioner on May 23, 2018, the Court had held that the Commissioner of Food Safety is empowered to impose the ban only for a temporary period that may extend up to one year, and not permanently.

4. Pudumai Penn scheme’s second phase launched

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin launched the second phase of the ‘Pudumai Penn’ scheme, a scholarship scheme in which ₹1,000 per month is disbursed to girl students who pursue higher studies after completing their schooling at government schools, during a function held at Chennai

After the launching of the second phase of the scheme, the CM said, a total of 1.16 lakh students have benefitted through this scholarship programme so far, at a cost of ₹69.44 crore. The first phase of the scheme was launched by Mr. Stalin on September 5 last year, in the presence of New Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

