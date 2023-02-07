February 07, 2023 06:29 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST

1. Victoria Gowri assumes office as Madras HC judge

Coinciding with the Supreme Court’s dismissal of the plea against her elevation, L. Victoria Gowri was sworn in as the additional judge of the Madras High Court.

The apex court’s hearing before a Special Bench began at 10.25 a.m. while the oath-taking ceremony at the Madras High Court was scheduled at 10.35 a.m.

The acting Chief Justice of the Madras High Court, T. Raja, administered the oath of office to five new judges including Ms. Gowri whose elevation was opposed on the ground of having delivered hate speeches against minority communities.

2. Erode East bypoll | AMMK opts out of fray

Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) leader T.T.V. Dhinakaran announced withdrawal of his party from the electoral fray citing that his party was not allotted ‘cooker’ symbol.

With impending Parliamentary election, contesting in a new symbol other than the one allotted during the 2021 Assembly election would create confusion among electors, he added.

In a related development, BJP has extended support to the AIAIDMK’s byelection candidate K.S. Thennarasu, a day after the Election Commission of India signalled allotment of two-leaves symbol to him, after the rebel faction led by O. Panneerselvam withdrew candidature.

On the last day for filing nominations, Mr. Thennarasu submitted his nomination papers.

3. CM Stalin seeks extra attempt for civil service aspirants

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him to consider the demand of civil service aspirants and grant an extra attempt with a corresponding age relaxation to all aspirants who have exhausted their last attempts due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Further, Mr. Stalin sought the Prime Minister to invoke Regulation 4 of the Indian Administrative Service Regulations, 1955.

4. Melavalavu massacre | Madras HC Bench dismisses petition against premature release of convicts

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court dismissed a batch of petitions that challenged the premature release of the convicts in the Melavalavu massacre case.

The Court observed that it was the decision of the government and there was no law and order problem when the convicts were out on parole.