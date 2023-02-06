February 06, 2023 06:12 pm | Updated 06:12 pm IST

1. Erode East bypoll | OPS faction withdraws candidate

In a speculated move after BJP declared that it preferred the withdrawal of candidate fielded by the deposed AIADMK leader O. Panneerselvam-led faction, the group pulled out of the poll fray. The decision is viewed as a measure to eliminate chances of AIADMK’s ‘two-leaves’ symbol being frozen.

The announcement to withdraw the group’s candidate, B. Senthil Murugan (filed his nomination on February 3) in the byelection, was made by deputy coordinator of the camp, K. P. Krishnan, at Chennai, after a meeting chaired by Mr. Panneerselvam.

Meanwhile, as per the Supreme Court’s interim verdict, AIADMK’s presidium chairman Tamilmagan Hussain submitted the nomination of K.S. Thennarasu as the party’s byelection candidate at the Election Commission of India, in New Delhi. Mr. Thennarasu has the support of 2,501 members of the general council out of a total of 2,646 members, said former Minister C. Ve. Shanmugham.

2. Victoria Gowri elevation | Urgent hearing at SC tomorrow

In an extraordinary gesture of transparency concerning judicial appointments, Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud said the Supreme Court Collegium was not in the know about certain “developments” concerning Deputy Solicitor General Victoria Gowri when it recommended her for appointment as Madras High Court judge on January 17, while listing a petition filed by a group of lawyers accusing her of indulging in “hate speech” for urgent hearing tomorrow (February 7).

The move coincided with Mr. Rijiju tweeting a list of 13 names of advocates, including that of Ms. Gowri, and judicial officers who have been cleared for High Court judgeships. Ms. Gowri was ninth on the list.

3. Chengalpattu home custodial death | Govt. forms panel, announces relief

More than a month after a 17-year-old boy was beaten to death at the government-run observation home in Chengalpattu, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin announced the constitution of a high-level committee to review the functioning of the homes under the Juvenile Justice Board. A former High Court judge is to lead the panel.

Further, the CM announced a solatium of ₹10 lakh and housing to the bereaved family of the minor boy.

4. Salem temple entry row | Panchayat president out on conditional bail

Thirumalaigiri Panchayat President T. Manickam, who was arrested for abusing and threatening a Dalit youth after he entered a local temple last month, was granted conditional bail.

As per the bail condition, the president should not enter the village for one month and should sign twice a day before Hasthampatti police station until further orders.