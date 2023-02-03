February 03, 2023 06:30 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST

1. Erode East bypoll | SC orders fresh general council meet, BJP bats for unified AIADMK

On an eventful day for AIADMK, the Supreme Court ordered the AIADMK’s general council to declare the party’s candidate for the by-election an has allowed the expelled leader O. Panneerselvam and three of his aides to participate in the candidate selection process. The decision of the general council should be conveyed to the Election Commission of India by the presidium chairman of the party A. Tamil Magan Hussain, it further directed.

Earlier in the day, BJP, for the first time, came out openly on ‘unified AIADMK’ when BJP’s national general secretary C.T. Ravi urged Edappadi K. Palaniswami and O. Panneerselvam to work together, hours after meeting the two leaders separately, along with TN BJP president K. Annamalai.

Shortly after the BJP leaders’ meeting with Mr. Palaniswami, C. Ponnaiyan, the senior AIADMK leader and supporter of Mr. Palaniswami stated that AIADMK was “being cautious” towards the BJP. Meanwhile, former AIADMK Minister C.Ve. Shanmugam submitted a petition to the ECI at New Delhi, alleging irregularities in the inclusion of electors in the electoral roll.

Meanwhile, the AIADMK’s candidate who was scheduled to file nomination today postponed it to February 7. Congress candidate E.V.K.S. Elangovan and , Senthil Murugan, the candidate of Mr. Panneerselvam’s faction filed their nomination papers.

2. Hosur highway violence not pre-planned: Krishnagiri SP

The vandalism and violence that unfolded on the Hosur-Bengaluru National Highway over a delay in permission to conduct the Eruthu Vidum Vizha near Gobasandiram was not pre-planned, said the Krishnagiri district Superintendent of Police Saroj Kumar Thakur.

He added that violence was unleashed by outsiders from villages on the Tamil Nadu-Karnataka border, who were arriving to participate in the eruthu vidum vizha (bull race event) as spectators and participants, dismissing allegations that the violence was pre-planned.

He said the blockade and vandalism was begunby outsiders, who were visiting (as spectators and participants) from the bordering village of Malur from the Kolar district of Karnataka.

3. Salem Collector facilitates temple entry after row

In a low-profile move, Salem district Collector S. Karmegam, amid police protection, facilitated the entry of the Dalits into Periya Mariamman temple at Thirumalaigiri, where the village panchayat president T. Manickam abused and threatened a Dalit youth for entering the temple last week.

Earlier on January 30, Mr. Manickam was suspended from DMK and arrested after the video of the incident went viral.

4. Gokulraj murder case | Madras HC surprised at TN police’s seizure methods

During the hearing of the appeals preferred by the convicts in the Gokulraj murder case, the Madras High Court expressed surprise over the State police not following the practice of taking computer experts along with them while seizing electronic evidences such as CCTV footage in order to note down their hash value. The court questioned the reason for not following the universal practice in Tamil Nadu.

5. Collectors reshuffle in Vellore, Ranipet, Tirupattur

In a minor shuffle of District Collectors, Ranipet district Collector D. Baskara Pandian has been transferred to Tirupattur, the incumbent Tirupattur Collector Amarkushawha has been appointed as Director of Social Defence while the incumbent director of social defence S. Valarmathi has been posted as Ranipet district Collector.

This comes a day after Chief Minister M.K. Stalin returned from his two-day visit to Vellore where he chaired a meeting to review the implementation of government schemes in Vellore, Ranipet, Tirupattur and Tiruvannamalai districts.