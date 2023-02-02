February 02, 2023 06:24 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST

1. National highway near Hosur turns war zone

The Hosur-Bengaluru national highway turned into a conflict zone after an irate mob that gathered in thousands, blockaded the highway for several hours this morning, agitating against the delay in permission for bull race or erudhu vidum vizha at Gobasandiram village in Uddanapall of Krishnagiri district. Following stone pelting by the mob, the police engaged water canons to disperse the crowd.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu police department has warned of stern action against those spreading rumours that permission has been denied for jallikattu and bull races across the State till March 15.

2. Erode East bypoll | OPS ojects to EPS pleas at Supreme Court

AIADMK’s deposed leader O. Panneerselvam, in the Supreme Court, objected to his rival Edappadi K. Palaniswami’s pleas that the Election Commission of India was refusing to accept his signature as AIADMK party’s interim general secretary during the nomination process ahead of the by-election to Erode (east) Assembly Constituency.

Mr. Panneerselvam who addressed journalists at Madurai later in the day said he was ready to sign form A and B for nominating AIADMK’s candidate for the by-election, as the party’s coordinator.

In a related development, a day after Mr. Panneerselvam said his faction would withdraw from the poll fray if BJP fields its candidate, the organising secretary of AIADMK, D. Jayakumar said AIADMK (led by Mr. Palaniswami) would not withdraw its candidate even if BJP fields one.

3. Lawyers write to President against elevation of Madras HC advocate

A group of 21 lawyers have written to President Draupadi Murmu urging her to return the Supreme Court collegium’s January 17 recommendation to elevate advocate Victoria Gowri as a judge of the Madras High Court.

In their representation, the advocates expressed surprise over the collegium having recommended Ms. Gowri’s name despite her “hate speeches” against minorities, that are available in the form of interviews on YouTube and in publications associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.

The lawyers have also sent a separate representation to the top three judges constituting the Supreme Court collegium urging them to withdraw their decision.