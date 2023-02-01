February 01, 2023 06:09 pm | Updated 06:11 pm IST

1. Erode East bypoll | EPS, OPS factions of AIADMK name candidates

After days of speculation and amidst BJP’s silence on contesting solo or supporting AIADMK, the interim general secretary of AIADMK Edappadi K. Palaniswami announced the party’s candidate for the by-election. Hours later, his rival O. Panneerselvam too named a candidate, signalling possibilities of two-leaves symbol getting frozen. At this juncture, Tamil Nadu BJP leader K. Annamalai leaves for New Delhi tonight.

Mr. Palaniswami named K.S. Thennarasu, 65, as the party’s candidate. He was elected as MLA from the Erode Assembly constituency in 2001 (before delimitation) and from Erode (East) Assembly constituency in 2011.

Meanwhile, Mr. Panneerselvam named Senthil Muruguan, 42, as his faction’s candidate. However, his faction would opt out of the poll fray if BJP fields its candidate, he added. “I will not be the reason for the freezing of two-leaves symbol [of AIAIDMK],” Mr. Panneerselvan further stated.

2. Kallakurichi schoolgirl death | CB-CID to file full report in four weeks

The CB-CID that probes the circumstances that led to the death of a class XII girl student at a private school in Kaniyamoor of Kallakurichi district on July 13, 2022, informed the Madras High Court that it would file the full report in four weeks.

CB-CID added that it has completed the investigation and awaits the forensic analysis report of the deceased girl’s mobile phone that was recently surrendered by her mother.

3. Tribal woman dies during tiger attack in Nilgiris

A 50-year-old Adivasi woman, identified as Mari, is believed to have been killed by a tiger in the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) late yesterday and her remains were found by Forest Department staff this morning. Forest Department officials said the animal had also eaten a portion of her body and had then left the area.

She, a resident of the tribal village, Padi, adjoining the Theppakadu Elephant Camp had entered a thicket to gather firewood for cooking.

Demanding capture of the carnivore, the tribal villagers staged a road roko on main junction connecting Gudalur to Mysore.

4. CM kickstarts Professor Anbazhagan School Development Scheme

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin launched the Professor Anbazhagan School Development Scheme at the Government Boys Higher Secondary School at Katpadi near Vellore.

Under the scheme, 26,000 new classrooms would be built at a cost of ₹12,300 crore. In the first phase, 5,351 classrooms would be built at a cost of ₹784 crore at 2,381 primary and middle schools in 196 Assembly constituencies and 36 districts.

