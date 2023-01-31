January 31, 2023 06:32 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST

1. Ruckus at public hearing on Kalaignar Pen Monument; Seeman threatens to raze down structure

Chaos filled the air during the public hearing organised by the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board at Chennai, on the proposal to build Pen Monument about 360 meters into the Bay of Bengal off the Marina coast, in memory of former Chief Minister and late DMK patriarch M. Karunanidhi.

Ruckus by DMK supporters marked the public hearing during which Seeman, the leader of Naam Tamilar Katchi came down heavily on the ruling DMK government over the proposal. Citing environmental concerns and threat to livelihood, he warned to raze down the structure, if built despite strong opposition from fishermen folks.

2. Tangedco - Aadhar seeding date extended

The Electricity Department has extended the deadline for the linking of consumer numbers with Aadhaar numbers, until February 15. The extension came on the day when the earlier deadline was to lapse today (January 31).

The Minister added that 90.69% of electricity consumers in the State have linked their Aadhaar details with their consumer numbers so far.

3. Erode East bypoll | Nomination filing begins

The filing of nominations for the byelection began today. On day one, four candidates, including two independents, filed their nomination papers to contest in the bypoll.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu BJP filed a formal complaint with Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo, alleging that the DMK and its allies were planning to distribute cash for votes.

Rajkumar Yadav has been appointed as the General Observer and Suresh Kumar has been appointed as the Police Observer.

4. Minister Anitha Radhakrishnan acquitted in attempt to murder case

Minister for Fisheries and Animal Husbandry Anita R. Radhakrishnan has been acquitted in an attempt to murder case registered against him and four others in 2011, by Thoothukudi district court.

The case pertained to the attempt made on the life of one Suresh, Authoor town secretary of DMK, in 2011.

5. CM felicitates line workers of Chennai Corporation for flood mitigation works

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, during a function held at Chennai, felicitated the frontline workers of Greater Chennai Corporation for effective flood mitigation works when Cyclone Mandous made a landfall near the capital city last month.