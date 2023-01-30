January 30, 2023 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST

1. Newly designed Voter ID cards are out

New voter identity cards issued by the Election Commission of India, with enhanced security features like QR code, are out now, said the Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo. As many as 16 lakh new voter ID cards have been printed and voters with old cards can get them replaced with new cards, he added.

In the initial phase of the roll-out in the State, the new cards are to be first distributed to voters in Erode East Assembly constituency that is to witness by-election on February 27.

2. Temple entry | DMK suspends Salem functionary; Tiruvannamalai Dalits enter shrine after 7 decades

The DMK high command has suspended the party’s Salem South Union Secretary T. Manickam from primary membership of the party for having abused and threatened a Dalit youth who had entered a local temple recently, after a video of the incident went viral. Further, Mr. Manickam has been booked under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

Meanwhile, for the first time in 70 years, Dalits of Thenmudiyanur village in Tiruvannamalai district entered Sri Muthalamman Temple in the village, amid police protection. Some of the caste Hindus who objected to the temple entry protested but were later pacified by the police. Action came after the Dalits petitioned the district administration seeking intervention in the issue.

3. Erode East Bypoll | SC to hear on February 3 plea on ECI not accepting EPS sign

The Supreme Court is to hear on February 3 a plea by former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, claiming that the Election Commission of India (ECI) is refusing to accept his signature as AIADMK party’s interim general secretary during the nomination process ahead of the by-election to Erode (East) Assembly constituency

In an earlier mentioning on January 27, Mr. Palaniswami had complained that ECI was not allowing him to sign on the requisite forms and authorise the party’s candidates for the Erode by-election, citing the pendency of AIADMK general council case before Supreme Court. The last date for filing nomination is February 7.

4. Class 11, 12 practical Board Exams advanced; result dates changed: Education Minister

The Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi announced the change in dates for class 11, 12 practical Board examinations and announcement of results.

The practical examinations for classes 11 and 12 which were earlier scheduled from March 6 to 10 have now been advanced to March 1 to 9. Further, private candidates have been now allowed to apply again on January 30, 31 and February 1.

Meanwhile, the dates of declaration of results for classes 10, 11 and 12 exams have been changed to May 5, 19 and 17 respectively.

5. Depression on Bay of Bengal | Southern & Delta TN to get isolated rain on Feb 1

The rare winter depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal is likely to bring isolated rains over southern and delta districts on February 1, according to the Regional Meteorological Centre at Chennai.

Though it may not touch the Tamil Nadu coast, the system will bring fairly widespread rains over south Tamil Nadu and light rains over northern region till February 2. Bay of Bengal had churned out nine intense systems in January and February in the past 50 years.

